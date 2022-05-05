TODAY: Gb Sciences' Novel Plant-Inspired Pain Medications Featured at SMi's 22nd Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer of Gb Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired biopharmaceutical research and development company, spoke today at Europe's leading pain therapeutics conference, SMi's 22nd Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference in London.

Dr. Small-Howard's presentation can be viewed here in its entirety.

"Gb Sciences' plant-inspired therapeutics provide a promising new option for the treatment of chronic pain by targeting known pain receptors in the TRP family," said Dr. Small-Howard. "Our cannabis-inspired formulations are performing well in preclinical studies, and we have additional plant-inspired formulations in the early stages of the drug development process."

In the U.S. alone, chronic pain represents an estimated health burden of between $560 and $650 billion dollars, and an estimated 20.4% of U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain that significantly decreases their quality of life according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"). Despite the widespread rates of addiction and death, opioids remain the standard of care treatment for most people with chronic pain. The CDC reported that in 2020 over 142 million opioid prescriptions were dispensed in the U.S. Growing concerns have made the development of new pain medications, such as Gb Sciences' novel plant-inspired therapeutics, an important and promising field of research and development.

Dr. Small-Howard's presentation, titled "Novel Plant-Inspired Therapeutics for Pain," addressed their goal of re-imagining traditional plant-based medicines for the prescription drug market using Gb Sciences' proprietary, AI-driven drug discovery platform. PhAROS™ (Phytomedical Analytics for Research Optimization at Scale) is Gb Sciences' proprietary drug discovery platform that uses AI-enhanced data analytics and machine learning to identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants. PhAROS™ defines simplified therapeutic mixtures that retain the efficacy of whole plant therapies. PhAROS™ also predicts both the efficacy of these minimum essential mixtures, as well as their potential for side effects. Using cannabis-inspired pain therapeutics as a case study, Dr. Small-Howard reviewed the rational design process for these proprietary terpene-containing formulations. In addition, Dr. Small-Howard described the preclinical validation of Gb Sciences' cannabis-inspired pain therapeutics, which is an important developmental milestone.

At SMi's 22nd Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference, industry leaders have uncovered the latest advancements in the field, highlighting the use of opioids and the future for cannabinoids within the pain therapeutics field. Furthermore, policy experts have provided an essential regulatory perspective for this year's agenda, providing an exciting and comprehensive insight into the pain therapeutics market. To learn more about SMi's 22nd Annual Pain Therapeutic Conference, visit the following link.

For more information on Gb Sciences, please visit the following link.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 18 U.S. and 49 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council Canada. The company also recently received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome related to COVID-19, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Media Contact

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment