Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Participates in FLASCO 2022 Spring Summit

Fort Myers, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians and leaders of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) will join with colleagues at the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) 2022 Business of Oncology Summit & Spring Session being held in Orlando, FL on May 5 – 7. “Surviving in the Covid World: Oncology 2022” is the theme of the statewide gathering, which will address existing and future challenges in the current landscape of cancer care. The Spring Session will also feature clinical evidence-based discussions about best treatment options in breast and lung cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD will moderate the session titled, Alternative Payment Models after OCM, which will also feature FCS Senior Director of Value-Based Care TR Stickland as a panelist. Dr. Diaz will also serve on a panel discussing the Impact of COVID-19 on Cancer Care. A past president of FLASCO, Dr. Diaz currently serves as FLASCO’s Director of Advocacy and Federal Legislative Committee Chair.

Also serving as session panelists are:

FCS Medical Oncologist Faithlore Gardner, MD – Molecular Diagnostic Panel Solid Tumor

FCS Medical Oncologist Martin Dietrich, MD, PhD – PDL1>50%: Chemo/IO v. IO Monotherapy

FCS Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh - In-House Dispensing of Oral Oncolytics

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve alongside the numerous complexities of cancer care delivery, it is essential that we continue to learn and share best practices with our colleagues,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

Dr. Diaz added, “FLASCO serves as an important resource for advocacy, education and communications for all of us engaged in cancer care. Our ongoing participation further strengthens our ability to maintain access to world-class cancer care for our patients in communities across Florida.”

The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) is a statewide non-profit organization committed to facilitating and promoting multidisciplinary efforts for oncology practitioners and industry professionals to improve patient care in Florida.

