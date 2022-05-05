UPshow Launches New Employee Engagement Platform to Modernize Internal Communication for the Healthcare Industry

CHICAGO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPshow , the leading on-premise performance marketing cloud powering over 30,000 screens, today launched UPshow SHIFT for Healthcare , a first-of-its-kind employee engagement platform designed specifically for the needs of top healthcare organizations. The technology platform, which runs through back office television screens, will streamline internal communications and help businesses increase profitability by improving employee engagement, retention, training results and operational excellence.



UPshow has already built a reputation of helping leaders within the healthcare industry improve their in-clinic patient experience, including Heartland Dental, Smile Doctors, ATI Physical Therapy, United Healthcare, MD Now and Kaiser Permanente. The platform will now expand its reach to help enhance the employee experience as well, creating a new standard for healthcare systems.

UPshow’s employee engagement platform is purpose-built for “deskless” workers, who make up 80 percent of the global workforce . While deskless employees are an essential part of the healthcare industry, they often lack access to the technology needed to stay informed while at work. In fact, 60 percent of deskless workers believe there is room for improvement when it comes to the technology currently in place, with dissatisfaction rates especially high among healthcare employees.

“The relationships we’ve developed with our healthcare clients over the years has helped us gain a key understanding of their businesses, and the need for improvement in internal communications and employee engagement,” said UPshow CEO Adam Hirsen. “Healthcare companies across the country can now use UPshow’s technology, and transform their television screens, to present timely, clinic-specific data and content that encourages top performers, improving the employee experience and retention, speeding up training, and boosting individual and team performance. With improvements in these areas, companies can expect to see increased revenue, operational excellence and productivity.”



UPshow SHIFT for Healthcare provides everything clinics need to improve the employee experience and meet their business goals by prioritizing:

Employee Communication: Drive higher employee engagement and reduce turnover by better recognizing team members, establishing internal communications and gaining valuable feedback through surveys.

Drive higher employee engagement and reduce turnover by better recognizing team members, establishing internal communications and gaining valuable feedback through surveys. Operational Excellence: Display important key performance indicators, and motivate employees with videos or patient feedback.

Display important key performance indicators, and motivate employees with videos or patient feedback. Employee Training: Notify staff of mandatory trainings, highlight employee training status and boost overall employee development.



UPshow’s easy-to-use online platform enables businesses to create and share content via television screens, providing much needed modernization to communication processes currently in place.

“UPshow's robust content library allows us to effectively engage with a wide variety of patients, ranging from children to adults, and customize content for each individual clinic,” said Jenn McClain-De Jong, Chief Marketing Officer of Smile Doctors. “Given the value UPshow’s patient engagement platform has provided our organization, we look forward to using their technology to also improve our internal communications process to all of our team members.”

With the launch of UPshow SHIFT for Healthcare as a complement to its existing waiting room and reception area software, UPshow is the first and only company offering communication and engagement tools for both employees and patients.

To learn more about UPshow SHIFT for Healthcare, visit UPshow’s website and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About UPshow



UPshow is the leading on-premise performance marketing cloud powering digital screens for brick and mortar businesses. Its back-of-house and front-of-house platform provide interactive digital marketing, entertainment and communications to drive measurable outcomes. UPshow transforms your business’s TV screens into powerful and engaging digital experiences and creates a revolutionary on-premise network that drives customer, patient and employee behaviors directly from their mobile devices.



Founded in 2015, UPshow now reaches audiences through more than 30,000 screens in businesses worldwide. Businesses in hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, automotive, fitness, and more rely on UPshow’s plug-and-play technology to create deeper brand and employee engagement and maximize profitability and efficiency. Learn more at upshow.tv.

Media Contact

Jon Keller, Jon@propllr.com