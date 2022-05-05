Measurabl Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl , the world’s most widely adopted ESG data management solution for commercial real estate, is pleased to announce it has earned the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence, marking this the fourth consecutive year receiving the award and second year winning in the Sustained Excellence category.



Measurabl has the highest number of ENERGY STAR Certifications of any other ENERGY STAR Service & Product Provider partner. As a result, the company’s overall customer base achieves the most ENERGY STAR certifications for buildings. ENERGY STAR certifications are awards for outstanding building energy efficiency and Measurabl’s data automation and tooling enables customers to achieve these certifications.

“We are so grateful to be recognized by ENERGY STAR as partners and are very proud to receive this year’s award,” said Matt Ellis, Measurabl’s Founder and CEO. “As the leading commercial building energy and carbon efficiency program in North America, we take ENERGY STAR considering us as a valued industry partner seriously and will continue to lean into the work it takes to further increase conscious energy efficiency in commercial real estate everywhere.”

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award is the highest level of recognition by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and recognizes partners and organizations that demonstrate commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency, as well as superior innovation in the industry. The Sustained Excellence distinction is reserved for partners who are awarded this title year after year and continue to improve upon their own success each year.

“We know it is going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Measurabl’s ESG software solution currently supports over 12 billion square feet of commercial real estate in buildings spanning across 90 countries, worth in excess of $2 trillion. Additionally, Measurabl’s recent acquisition of Hatch Data, a smart building platform designed to decarbonize real estate portfolios, has extended their capabilities to include real-time, building-level insights, project recommendations and tools that directly help customers improve ESG performance and meet carbon and compliance targets.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) data management solution for real estate. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 12 billion square feet of commercial real estate across 90 countries. Measurabl empowers customers to optimize ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, drive decarbonization, and secure sustainable finance opportunities. To learn more, visit www.measurabl.com .

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners .