Litgrid results for the three months of 2022

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) is publishing results of the Company for the three months of 2022.

Key financial indicators for the 3 months of 2022:

Revenue – 67.8 million euros (2021 – EUR 61.8 million);

EBITDA – 3.4 million euros (2021 – EUR 19.4 million);

Net loss – 2 million euros (2021 – net profit EUR 11.5 million).

Key performance indicators for the 3 months of 2022:

Transmitted electricity – 2.886 TWh.

Average interruption time (AIT) for which the operator is responsible – 0.083 min.

Amount of energy not supplied (ENS) for which the operator is responsible – 2.956 MWh.

