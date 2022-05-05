Horizon Media Launches “The Mother of All Titles” Campaign Celebrating and Supporting Working Moms

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the U.S. Census, working mothers comprise nearly one-third of all employed women, which makes them a substantial part of the workforce and a vital group as companies look to address ongoing post-pandemic talent gaps. This talent engagement is critical as McKinsey research also indicates that mothers, and particularly mothers of color, have been exiting the workforce at higher rates since the pandemic. Understanding this need and in honor of Mother’s Day 2022, Horizon Media, the largest media agency in the US according to AdAge Data Center 2022, today announced “The Mother of All Titles,” a campaign recognizing the invaluable work of moms and how it translates in the workplace. With highly transferable skill sets – from foresight, innovation, decision-making, rigor, empathy, leadership and more – working mothers bring critical contributions and acumen from their family roles to their professional roles every day. “The Mother of All Titles” will enable a social community of working moms and mom allies to share insights about their personal experiences in the workplace – including challenges, misperceptions, and tips for other mothers returning to the workforce – as well as share what companies can do to provide more effective resources for them to thrive at work. In addition to highlighting Horizon moms and their stories on the agency’s LinkedIn page, the campaign calls on all moms and allies across companies and industries to participate by updating their LinkedIn profile titles to reflect their mom/ally status, as well as update their photo frames and banners with the #TheMotherOfAllTitles ring and manifesto. The initiative kicks off on May 6 and runs through May 31.



“For so many, Mother’s Day is a time to honor and celebrate the moms and mom figures in our lives whose influence and impact are immeasurable. Yet, numerous studies from Stanford to McKinsey indicate that mothers in the workplace often face varying degrees of the ‘motherhood penalty,’ including stigmas as caregivers that include negative perceptions regarding their work commitment, competence, or performance,” said Latraviette Smith-Wilson, bonus mom and Chief Marketing & Equity Officer at Horizon Media. “Companies who want to be competitive tomorrow have a vital reset opportunity today to recognize the full value of the contributions of working mothers at all levels through improved policies, benefits, and resources that foster a culture where they can thrive. We are excited that The Mother of All Titles campaign will provide a platform for working moms at Horizon and everywhere to create a community based on shared experiences and a forum for listening and feedback. As importantly, we are excited for it to serve as a call-to-action for businesses everywhere to do better by those who have done so well by us.”

To join “The Mother of All Titles” community or show your support for working moms, simply:

Update your LinkedIn photo frame, banner, and title (frame and banner assets available here – www.themotherofalltitles.com ): Update LinkedIn profile with the #TheMotherOfAllTitles photo frame (you may also consider updating your photo to include your child[ren]/family). Update LinkedIn profile with manifesto banners (version one includes the name variations used for mother figures across cultures, and version two includes a message of support). Update LinkedIn title to “Working Mom” / “Mom Ally” (or preferred name variation).



Use #TheMotherOfAllTitles for any LinkedIn posts celebrating and discussing motherhood in the workplace, and share: Stories that demonstrate the impact of motherhood on professional success. Transferable / transformative skills learned through mothering that apply to the workplace. Ideas for how companies can provide enhanced support for moms to succeed in the workplace.



Tag a Friend! Mothers (and their allies) around the world creating a community to advocate for and recognize contributions and accomplishments can be a powerful agent. Join the conversation on LinkedIn!



“When we at Horizon say ‘business is personal,’ it starts within – building connections with each other that foster our collective mental and emotional well-being,” said Eileen Benwitt, mother and Chief Talent Officer at Horizon Media. “A critical part of that is continually evaluating and improving our policies and offerings that help ensure we are advancing our goals as an Agency of Belonging. For working mothers, this includes programs that are supplemental to our core benefits – such as maternity leave, childcare, flexible work, subsidized in-home and onsite childcare, and tutoring support – and expand to include such initiatives as VILLAGE, a dedicated Employee Resource Group supporting working moms, parents, and caretakers, and Spring, which provides a plethora of support ranging from coaching new moms to ease-back solutions to assist with transitioning back to work post-leave. The Mother of All Titles campaign is yet another a way for us to recognize and say thank you to our working moms to ensure that all our employees know that ‘mom’ is a title that will always be respected and supported here.”

THE MOTHER OF ALL TITLES Manifesto:

“Mother. Mamá. Maman. Mum. Ummi. Ma. Madre. Mommy. Mom. And More.

​To the ones who carry us in countless ways. The ones who breathe life into our dreams. The ones who protect us while giving us freedom to soar. The ones whose immeasurable love makes the world brighter and more humane. The ones who make the impossible, possible…every single day…in our homes and in the world. We know it’s not easy. So, thank you – for all that you do and all that you are. Motherhood is a role with skills that are transferable to any job, any industry, any title. Foresight. Innovation. Decision-making. Rigor. Empathy. Leadership. And More. We are all enriched – personally and professionally – because of your contributions. So, to the ones who hold #TheMotherOfAllTitles,​ we see you and we celebrate you. Most importantly, ​we support your journey to success – however you define it.”

