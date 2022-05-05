MICLEDI Microdisplays Spotlights the Future of Augmented Reality Glasses at Display Week

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at Display Week 2022, MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading developer of microLED displays for augmented reality (AR) glasses, will be on hand to demonstrate that the future is full of stunning visual detail, color and image realism – thanks to the company’s unique technology. As creators of the industry’s first microLED arrays-for-AR built on a 300mm CMOS manufacturing platform, MICLEDI enables more compact, power efficient devices that address the needs of future AR glasses in terms of the display size, resolution, brightness, image quality, power consumption and cost.

AR headsets today are heavy, bulky and costly. They deliver poor image realism and low resolution. Nearly every leading technology company is investing in AR to drive the future of their consumer offerings and microLED displays are a mission-critical component. MICLEDI’s technology and manufacturing process overcome the challenges with first- and second-generation AR glasses to achieve the features consumers will require for the ultimate visually immersive AR experience.

Held from May 8-13 in San Jose, California and hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID), Display Week provides a global forum for the most current developments and advancements in high-tech display technology. At the show, MICLEDI’s CTO, Dr. Soeren Steudel, will deliver a presentation titled, “MicroLED Display Integration on 300mm Advanced CMOS Platform.” The presentation will highlight the reality and manufacturability of MICLEDI’s proprietary 300mm manufacturing flow. Steudel will present during Session 57 on Thursday, May 12th, from 3:10 - 4:30 p.m. in room 220C.

Having first demonstrated its blue FHD arrays at CES 2022, MICLEDI has recently released ‘passive matrix’ samples of its next-gen blue arrays. These arrays are manufactured in the company’s proprietary 300mm reconstitution and hybrid wafer-to-wafer bonding flow, including a base CMOS metallization wafer, enabling customers to illuminate and characterize different portions of the array. By mid-2022, the company expects to release samples of its blue array with its proprietary pixel-by-pixel lensing system designed to narrow the apex angle of each pixel for maximum brightness. Samples of green and red arrays are expected in the second half of 2022.

“In just the last few months, we have made significant progress toward commercial readiness, as evidenced by the number of enthusiastic inquiries from, and ongoing conversations with, a wide range of Tier 1 OEM manufacturers with special interest in the AR space,” said Sean Lord, CEO at MICLEDI Microdisplays. “Display Week is a premier opportunity for us to showcase our world-class 300mm microLEDs, discuss with customers our new high-volume, low-cost manufacturing partner GlobalFoundries, and engage our customers for next generation samples coming throughout the balance of 2022.”

Demonstrations will be given in MICLEDI’s booth #740 on the show floor at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose from May 10-12 and include samples of red, green, and blue uLED arrays that can be examined with low-and high-resolution microscopes, as well as reconstituted GaN on silicon wafers, and diced devices. Private meetings can be arranged by contacting Harold Blomquist, MICLEDI’s VP of Business Development, at Harold.Blomquist@micledi.com.

About MICLEDI Microdisplays

MICLEDI Microdisplays is a fabless developer of microLED display modules for the augmented reality (AR) market. The company was spun-out from IMEC, a highly respected Belgian R&D center, in 2019. MICLEDI’s technology is based on an innovative combination of III/V materials processing, 3D integration and 300mm silicon-based processing combined with a proprietary ASIC to provide a self-contained, compact monolithic AR display with high image quality and power efficiency. For more information, visit www.micledi.com.

