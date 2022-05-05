Rapid Infuser Market Expected to reach US$ 1.52 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 4.6% | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rapid infuser market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.01 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach US$ 1.52 Bn by the year 2031. According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, reusable devices are leading the market by usability with a share of 74.2% in 2021 within the global market. The market value for rapid infuser holds around 19% of the overall global intravenous infusion pump market which accounts for approximately US$ 5 Bn in 2021.



In a new report, Future Market Insights has provided comprehensive details on essential business strategies that find roles in the rapid infusers market. Market leaders in the industry have been emphasizing on the expansion of their portfolios with efforts on product research. Also, strategic acquisitions are gaining ground in the industry.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6716

Rapid Infusers Market Key Takeaways

Market revenues will surpass USD 817 million, with anaesthesia, and emergency healthcare applications being the primary driving factors

Hospitals will remain the leading end users, while ASCs are also likely to reflect steady growth on the back of growing adoption in outpatient medical procedures.

Trolley mounted offerings continue to witness market preference, owing to portability and ease of use in hospital settings, accounting for ~70% of market share.

North America followed by Europe, are leading regional markets for rapid infusers, supported by the massive investments into the healthcare sector, and easier access to new hospital and emergency care technologies.

“The global market for rapid infusers is driven by growing number of surgical procedures and high risk of hypothermia and hypovolemia. This product is also widely considered an important intervention in life-threatening ailments such as sepsis. These issues are major influencers in terms of market development through the forecast period,” said a lead analyst from FMI.

Rapid Infusers Market - Who is Winning?

Smith’s Medical, GE Healthcare, BD, 3M Company, Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Belmont Instrument, Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, Kewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated, Biegler GmbHALC "TahatAksi"

Covid-19 Impact on Rapid Infusers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to marginally impact the rapid infusers market. Demand largely remains stable as rapid infusers are standard equipment in most healthcare facilities for critical care applications. The demand for reusable rapid infusers is likely to fall in favor of single-use alternatives, owing to concerns over viral transmission.

Potential disruptions of raw material and component supplies due to lockdown and trade restrictions are concerns. However, the essential natures of the products, makes the industry largely exempt from government restrictions. Demand is unlikely to change substantially even in the post-pandemic period as applications in urology, gynecology, and ICUs continue unabated.

Get Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6716

Key Market Segments Covered in Rapid Infuser Industry Research

By Product:

Trolley Mounted Devices

Hand-Held Devices

Accessories





By Usability:

Single-Use Devices

Reusable Devices

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Key Product Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Reimbursement Scenario

4.2. Regulatory Scenario

4.3. Key Industry Developments

4.4. Rapid Infuser Installed Base Scenario, By Country and Regions

5. COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

5.1. Current COVID-19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

5.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

5.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 financial analysis

5.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis

5.4.1. Revenue By Product

5.4.2. Revenue By Country

5.5. Projected recovery Quarter

5.6. Recovery Scenario – Short term, Midterm and Long Term Impact

TOC Continued…

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6716

More Insights

The Future Market Insights report has given readers a detailed analysis of the global rapid infusers market, with critical information on historical demand and for forecast statistics (2022 – 2031). The report also encompasses a detailed analysis in terms of costs, pricing, and other major dynamic factors that influence tech developments and production decisions for rapid infusers in varied healthcare applications.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare

Anti-Asthma TDM Assay Kits Market- The anti-asthma TDM assay kits market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period with a valuation of US$ 18 Bn in 2022.

Intranasal Corticosteroids Market - The global intranasal corticosteroids market is expected to reach US$ 11.4 Billion in 2032 and exhibit immense growth at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market - The antinuclear antibody test market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The antinuclear antibody test market is currently valued at US$ 7.4 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 17.25 Bn by 2032.

Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market-The rapid plasma reagin test market is likely to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 68.51 Mn in 2032, from US$ 46.28 Mn in 2022.

Drainage Catheter Market - The global drainage catheter market size is estimated to reach US$ 325 Mn by the end of 2022. The sales of drainage catheters are expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 490 Mn by 2032, in comparison to the US$ 310 registered in the year 2021

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rapid-infuser-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs