Senior Insurance Industry Players Partner to Launch New Workers' Comp MGA, Seaglass Insurance Group

FLORIDA CITY, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance brokerage veteran Tod Austin, previously President of the Atlantic Region at MEMIC group, has announced the formation of Seaglass Insurance Group (Seaglass) - a new Managing General Agent domiciled in Florida.

Tod has over 40 years' experience in leadership positions within the industry and will lead the business as CEO. He will be joined by an experienced senior team: risk management specialist Tonya Hawker and senior underwriter Scott Meinke.

The Seaglass mission is to drive down workers' compensation insurance costs and strengthen workplace safety culture by focusing on mitigation of key loss factors, with customized risk management solutions. Seaglass will provide full-service risk management and insurance programs for clients. Seaglass has partnered with one of the leading workers' compensation carriers in the United States, giving it the ability to service clients across the country.

The forward-thinking approach of the new MGA will promote the development of long-term partnerships with agents and their customers to support them throughout the entirety of the insurance process.

Tod Austin, Seaglass CEO, said: "We are delighted to be announcing the launch of the Seaglass Insurance Group today. Seaglass brings a ground-breaking, client-focused proposition to the workers' compensation marketplace. Our vision is to provide timeless, long-lasting, transformational risk management solutions for agents and their customers."

Tonya Hawker, Senior Vice President, Risk Management, said: "I'm so excited to be launching Seaglass today. As a new and forward-thinking MGA that brings together our extensive experience in risk management and strong underwriting capability, we can deliver an outstanding service to our clients that will reduce their cost of risk and significantly improve workplace safety."

Scott Meinke, Senior Vice President of Underwriting, said: "I'm proud to be launching this innovative new venture which will create a step-change in the approach to workers' compensation insurance. Through the extensive specialist experience of our team and a deep understanding of our client's industry sectors, Seaglass will be able to help businesses navigate the complexities of workers' compensation insurance, mitigate risk and provide a quality claims service. In addition to the relationships and services we will bring to the market is a broad industry appetite and a national footprint so we can benefit businesses all over the U.S."

About Seaglass

Seaglass Insurance Group (Seaglass) is a Managing General Agent domiciled in Florida, with a national footprint across the USA. Seaglass brings a ground-breaking, client-focused proposition to the workers' compensation marketplace. The business has a core mission to drive down workers' compensation insurance costs and strengthen workplace safety culture by focusing on the mitigation of key loss factors, with customized risk management solutions. Seaglass provides full-service risk management and insurance programs for a broad spectrum of industries. https://seaglassinsurance.com

Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qfjp03jg2hh4ctp/AAD3k1yXZHHVmTjXKVCobD4ga?dl=0

For more information, contact:

pr@freepartners.com

Related Images











Image 1: Seaglass logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment