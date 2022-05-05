OnCentive Partners with Hire Heroes USA, Commits to Annual Giving Initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnCentive is proud to announce their new partnership with veteran nonprofit Hire Heroes USA. Hire Heroes USA provides free career services to service members, veterans, and military spouses who are seeking jobs in the civilian workforce. The organization provides personalized one-on-one coaching resume services, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more. In 2021, Hire Heroes USA helped 12,594 veterans and military spouses secure meaningful employment, with an average salary of $62,680.

When OnCentive launched its rebranding in December 2021, the tax credit leader committed to corporate giving initiatives, including an ongoing donation equal to 1% of annual profits generated from OnCentive clients claiming the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, a government incentive available to employers who hire from targeted groups, including veterans. After an exhaustive search, OnCentive chose Hire Heroes USA because of the organization's impressive record of accomplishment, meaningful services, and the shared belief that veterans' skills and knowledge are just as valuable in the workforce as they are on the battlefield.

OnCentive is committed to partnering with Hire Heroes USA to educate employers on the positive impact hiring veterans has on the individuals and the organizations that employ them. One of the many benefits of hiring a veteran is the ability for the employer to receive a tax credit of up to $9,600 through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). This program was established by the federal government to incentivize employers to hire from targeted groups who have historically faced barriers to entering the workforce. OnCentive helps companies leverage this program by screening new hires and processing the tax credits, increasing their profitability and minimizing their workload.

"Hire Heroes USA is excited to partner with OnCentive to not only empower more transitioning service members and veterans through its donation pledge but also to expand the resources we provide our partnered employers through education," said Elizabeth Reyes, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Hire Heroes USA. "We are grateful for their support and partnership, and we look forward to making a meaningful impact together for military families."



OnCentive is a consulting firm that helps businesses maximize government incentives and tax credits to increase their profitability. Leveraging their leadership's 100 years of combined credit expertise and their state-of-the-art custom technology, OnCentive captured $1.5 billion in government incentives for clients, with $0 returned to the IRS.

Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and the Guide Star Platinum Seal. Funded primarily through public donations and private grants, Hire Heroes USA provides its services at no cost to its clients.

