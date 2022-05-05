XTRA.FUND Launches the First DeFi Platform built to protect and deliver returns

DUBAI, UAE, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTRA.FUND today announced the world’s first decentralised finance (DeFi) platform with price drop protection of up to 90% of the initial amount invested for the full stake period1.



The offering is supported by the company’s XTRA PROTECTION, powered by a decentralised smart contract. This innovative feature consists of an automated algorithm designed to survive market conditions, enabling participants to recover a significant portion (up to 90%) of their initial invested amount depending on the staking length.

The XTRA.FUND Token is a standard BEP20 token that can be bought, traded, HODLed, and staked. Currently, the core value of the XTRA.FUND Token is a function of the following factors: staking on the XTRA.FUND platform, protecting a user’s initial stake amount up to a certain price drop, and rewarding a user during the price appreciation of the XTRA.FUND Token value.

Only holders of XTRA.FUND Token will be able to stake on the XTRA.FUND platform.

XTRA PROTECTION is financed by an initial allotment of allocated XTRA.FUND Tokens as well as by users participating in the platform when the price of the XTRA.FUND Token rises.

In the event that the token price declines, XTRA PROTECTION automatically kicks-in to cover losses. It is a self-regulating mechanism that aims to provide benefits during a decrease in the XTRA.FUND Token price, but also gets replenished in times of its price appreciation.

CEO of XTRA.FUND, Peter Kopec, described the offering as the ‘perfect intersection’ between the worlds of DeFi and traditional finance.

“There are very limited forms of protection offered across traditional financial products, and none currently within the cryptocurrency sector.

As DeFi becomes more mainstream, it’s only logical for such benefits to be offered not only for the crypto enthusiast, but also more conservative investors that would have normally not considered entering this space– this is the essence of ‘DeFi fusion’, and it’s particularly relevant in emerging markets such as South East Asial and Latin America as a whole,” he said.

Peter goes on to describe the traditional banking sector as ‘ripe for DeFi disruption’ in Latin America in particular.

XTRA.FUND participation will also provide its users with priority access to XTRA LAUNCHPAD: an upcoming platform for ERC20 tokens for select blockchain and NFT based projects across a range of EVM networks including Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Polygon, Klaytn, and Optimism.

These projects will be hand-picked & vetted for growth and potential, with preferential terms being offered to XTRA.FUND users2.

To validate its ethos and mission, the XTRA.FUND Token broke a record in investment volume on Tuesday, April 26th.

The real-time value of XTRA.FUND is valued at $0.000511 with an average daily trading volume of $21,196.16.

The valuation was around 180% on the last day, a historic and record increase for the company.

XTRA.FUND is the world's first DeFi platform built to protect and deliver extra returns

The project combines the power of traditional markets with decentralized finance.

Years of experience building cryptocurrency projects from scratch has been combined with over 24 years of experience from the traditional financial markets.

Part of the platform's high returns also come from its XTRA LENDING FUND which is supported by a network of reputable and well-established lending businesses with considerable experience in traditional b2b financing.

Additionally, the security of the investment is made possible through an innovative and secure protection protocol. Risk is significantly minimized due to the XTRA PROTECTION feature covering up to 90% of the initial amount staked.

1 Capital must be invested for at least 10 days; other terms and conditions apply.

2 https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114717/XTRA.FUND-To-Launch-IDO-and-NFT-Launchpad-On-March-1st