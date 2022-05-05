Bosch Home Appliances Earns ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Second Year in a Row

IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch Home Appliances is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for the second year in a row. The ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award is the highest level of EPA recognition a manufacturer can receive, and the award is given to businesses that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency.



In addition to receiving the Partner of the Year Award, all Bosch dishwashers, refrigerators, and laundry units are ENERGY STAR-certified appliances. Most recently, Bosch’s 500 Series Washer and Heat Pump Dryer received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Mark, a distinction that recognizes products that deliver cutting edge energy efficiency along with the latest in technological innovation. For more information about Bosch’s ENERGY STAR-certified products, please visit: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/experience-bosch/energy-star

“Bosch home appliances is honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for the second year in a row. Bosch is dedicated to developing sustainable appliances that improve people’s quality of life, while safeguarding the planet for present and future generations,” said Cara Acker, Senior Brand Manager for Bosch home appliances. “Bosch not only celebrates our energy-saving appliances through ENERGY STAR, but also takes pride in our actions in the fight against climate change by reaching carbon-neutral status at all BSH locations worldwide since 2020.”

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners .

ABOUT BOSCH HOME APPLIANCES

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency, and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

To learn more: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/

ABOUT ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts .

Media contact:

Marielle Gilbert

818.915.8484

Marielle.gilbert@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b473c09e-a52c-4a98-a2b3-5789230c2e7f



