Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market to Rise at CAGR of 9.9% During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, many regulatory agencies are demanding healthcare service providers to adhere to strict healthcare as well as pharmaceutical packaging industries' standards, laws, and criteria. This factor has had a direct influence on the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market. The rising demand for pharmaceutical glass ampoules is fueled by increasing use of anaesthetics, painkillers, and inflammation inhibitors. Schott AG is expanding its pharmaceutical glass ampoules range to boost income opportunities from non-injectable solutions, diluents for lyophilized applications, and anaesthetic packaging, among others.



Companies are becoming more conscious of the global need for the best standard in the administration of medications to patients, and it has resulted in development of ampoules that provide optimum protection to formulation packaging.

The global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2029.

Key Findings of Market Report

Availability of Custom Designed Glass Ampoule Packages to Drive Market





Single-use crushable glass ampoule blanks made with onion skin glass tubes are now witnessing increased production. Most medications, gases, and fluids are non-reactive and inert with these ampoules. As a result, producers are putting more emphasis on custom-designed glass ampoule packaging, which is likely to fuel the growth of the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical glass ampoule companies are increasing their manufacturing of disposable glass ampoule packaging. They are stepping up their R&D activities to create glass ampoules that are both secured and tamper-proof. Sterilization-resistant customized glass ampoule containers are being developed.

RFID Codes Used to Address Issue of Counterfeit Products in Pharmaceutical Industry





In order to combat the threat of counterfeit items in the pharmaceutical industry, developed countries have included RFID code tags in packaging. Every industry is being driven by innovation, and customers are viewing the digital technology as a medium of convenience. Pharmaceutical companies have begun to imprint RFID tag codes on packages in order to make sure that the customers as well as the distributors can authenticate the product. This pattern has been observed in the market of North America and Europe, and it is gradually extending to other regions as well. Consumers now have the power to defend themselves against inferior & illegal medications and substances, owing to this innovation. RFID tags are also being used by several manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region to boost their profitability and add to the growth of the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market.

Manufacturers Selling Eco-friendly Glass Ampoules to Reduce Medical Waste





Manufacturers are selling glass ampoules for pharmaceutical purposes at factory prices so as to remain competitive in the market. Businesses in the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market are increasing their output capacity in environment-friendly glass ampoules that are easier to recycle to decrease medical waste. Custom-made glass ampoules are becoming more common in the market, as end customers want particular bottle capacity, material color, and printed design.

Emerging as well as small-scale manufacturers can benefit from eCommerce platforms to increase sales. In order to make income, suppliers are shipping these ampoules via express, air, and sea. In order to prevent glass ampoules from breaking, several packaging alternatives such as foam, shrink films, and cartons are also used.

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market: Growth Drivers

Pharmaceutical glass ampoules are packaged in custom-made PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) plastic trays to prevent incidences of breakage





Pharmaceutical packaging companies are spending on recovery and recycling facilities to assist in development of eco-system of recyclable substances, which is expected to propel the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market





As the COVID-19 epidemic continues, businesses in the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market are focusing more on vital pharmaceutical applications and vaccine packaging





Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co. Ltd.

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.

Lutz Packaging GmbH

Linuo Glassworks Group

Nipro PharmaPackaging

Birgi Mefar Group

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Straight Stem

Open Funnel

Closed Funnel





Capacity

Up to 2 ml

3-5 ml

6-8 ml

Above 8 ml

