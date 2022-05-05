Planet TV Studios' New Frontiers TV Series Airing on Fox Business Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 4:30-5 PM ET Hosted by Gina Grad

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, May 7, 2022, on Fox Business between 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Planet TV Studios is releasing "New Frontiers in Internet of Things," "New Frontiers in CBD," "New Frontiers in Manufacturing," "New Frontiers in Eye Surgery," and "New Frontiers in Cryptocurrency."

Planet TV Studios once again welcomes their host Gina Grad, podcast and radio host in Los Angeles, California. She is the co-host / news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, which held the Guinness World Record for most downloaded podcast. Gina has anchored on KFI 640 AM, as well as hosted mornings on 100.3 FM.

Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company specializing in films, television, documentaries, commercials, and docudramas. This 30-minute-long program will be divided into five parts.

"New Frontiers in Internet of Things" featuring WiGL

"New Frontiers in CBD" featuring PLATINUM NATURAL CBD

"New Frontiers in Manufacturing" featuring NJMEP

"New Frontiers in Eye Surgery" featuring UAB CALLAHAN EYE

"New Frontiers in Cryptocurrency" featuring TERRAFORM LABS

These participants have proven to be leading innovators within their respective fields of specialty.

Planet TV Studios continues to expand its distribution beyond national cable TV and is currently also distributing and promoting their series to millions of people worldwide via their Roku channel, Amazon App, Google Chromecast, iTunes, YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Tumblr, DailyMotion and much more.

For more information about Planet TV Studios, call or email:

Website: planettvstudios.com

Email: info@planettvstudios.com

Christian Alain (Executive Producer): 888-210-4292 x100 or Christian@planettvstudios.com

Chris Nicholas (Head of Production): 888-210-4292 x101 or Nicholas@planettvstudios.com

Eric James (Senior Producer): 888-310-4292 x105 or Eric@planettvstudios.com

Nikki Marie (Senior Producer): 888-310-5292 x102 or Nikki@planettvstudios.com

Brent Nicholson (Chief Technical Officer): Brent@planettvstudios.com

Image 1: Planet TV Studios





Produced by Planet TV Studios, New Frontiers is an engaging educational TV series in short documentary form which is showcased on TV and VOD digital platforms available across the globe.









