QuisLex Expands eDiscovery Offerings with New Partnership

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces prominent Boston eDiscovery services provider Datamine Discovery as its newest channel partner. The addition of a comprehensive discovery services provider like Datamine to its partner program enables QuisLex to deliver streamlined services to its clients as part of its managed document review and other litigation services.



Datamine Discovery provides a full spectrum of services for every stage of the discovery life cycle, from legal holds and forensic data collection to data processing and early case assessment and on to hosted data review and production through Reveal. Datamine also provides expert project management, focusing on the data with responsive consultation and the latest technology, allowing legal teams to focus on case strategy.

QuisLex operates its channel partner program based on selecting trusted, best-of-breed national and local providers of full-service discovery solutions, hosting platforms, contract life cycle management, contract analytics and consulting services. Vetting prospective partners includes the company’s technology practice group conducting a proof of concept and a detailed process and workflow needs analysis to ensure every partnership will offer value to clients. The company remains technology agnostic, referring the most suitable partner to a client when it meets the solution requirements.

“A meaningful partner program requires more than simply establishing partners in name only,” says QuisLex director of sales operations and partnerships David Cochran. “QuisLex dedicates time and resources to ensure successful partnerships, starting with thorough due diligence prior to onboarding any new partners. Datamine Discovery exceeded all our criteria for new partners, and we are confident our clients will benefit from working with them.”

“As a growing eDiscovery services provider, we are continually seeking new avenues to expand our reach including viable partnerships,” says Scott King, CEO, of Datamine Discovery. “QuisLex is an established leader among alternative legal service providers, and we are thrilled to be aligned with them. We look forward to a long and successful partnership, cross-marketing our services to one another’s clients.”

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

