AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st Quarter of 2022

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st quarter of 2022 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2022 – EUR 29.6 million (the 1st quarter of 2021 – EUR 19.2 million);

• Profit before tax for the 1st quarter of 2022 – EUR 6.1 million (the 1st quarter of 2021 – EUR 9.3 million);

• Net profit for the 1st quarter of 2022– EUR 5.3 million (the 1st quarter of 2021 – EUR 9.1 million).

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st quarter of 2022 amounted to EUR 9.5 million, a decrease of 23% in comparison with the 1st quarter of 2021 (EUR 12.4 million).

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 31 March 2022;

2. Confirmation of responsible persons;

3. Press release.





The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Laura Šebekienė

Head of Communications

ph. +370 699 61 246

e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments