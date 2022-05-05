ForzaDash Identifies Top Channel Leaders of 2022 in Inaugural Awards

WALLINGFORD, Conn., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForzaDash, a forerunner in managed service provider (MSP) channel development, announced its first-ever Top Channel Leaders List for 2022 from an extensive worldwide group of 300+ applicants of executives who are leading the field in partner and vendor growth. The selection committee, comprised of MSPs, vendors, channel executives, and ForzaDash leadership, ranked the chosen based on channel accomplishments, commitment to the channel community, reputation in the industry, and plans for driving future channel innovation.

"The MSP ecosystem is developing by the minute as the world takes critical turns in 2022. Changes and advancements in the IT vendor and MSP sectors indicate a much brighter and more promising future. We are excited about the inaugural channel awards program as this solidifies these Channel Leaders as the forward thought leaders in the technology vendor community. These high achievers will help MSP providers drive more growth to small and medium-sized businesses that will ultimately drive trillions of dollars into the economy," said ForzaDash founder and CEO Joseph Pannone.

The Channel Leader honorees were celebrated on May 2, 2022, and will meet up at the ForzaDash Bash, a full-day MSP growth event at the Rosen Centre in Orlando on Nov. 8, 2022. Features of the winners are available on the ForzaDash website, and awardees are invited to appear on the JoeyPinz podcast to give their unique insights on three ways MSPs can grow.

Background

The ForzaDash Channel Leaders 2022 list is based on applications submitted to identify the channel executives who consistently preserve, endorse, and execute effective channel partner programs. Channel leaders of all sizes and any geography are eligible and must occupy their channel chief position at announcement time to be eligible.

About ForzaDash

ForzaDash provides vendors with unprecedented opportunities to be part of a growing MSP community that wants to partner with vendors that understand how MSPs work. Serving close to 70 technology vendors and thousands of MSPs in the community, ForzaDash grows and develops a tech vendor MSP channel. To find out more about ForzaDash, visit www.forzadash.com or contact sales@forzadash.com.

