Associa To Present On Mental Health Awareness At 2022 CAI Annual Conference

Dallas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that two of its employees have been invited to present at the Community Associations Institute (CAI) 2022 Annual Conference and Exposition, which takes place in Orlando, FL on May 4-7. Chelle O'Keefe, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, and Bill Overton, PCAM®, general manager with Desert Resort Management, will present, “A Case Study in Manager Burnout: Recognizing and Responding to Employee Mental Health,” on Friday, May 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.

The intensity of the community management industry can easily lead to burn out and exhaustion, resulting in anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues for some team members. This presentation is a first-hand account of a community manager who fell into a deep depression due to the demands of his job and industry before stepping away for some much-needed time to heal. Attendees will learn how to spot warning signs of mental health issues in themselves and others, how to develop wellness programs that support employee wellbeing, and the importance of transparency when it comes to mental health.

“All who work in community management shoulder a heavy burden while balancing the demands of their board partners and the residents they serve,” said Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and CHRO. “It is crucial for the industry to support the mental health of our team members, especially those on the front lines. This leads to better customer service, and more importantly, ensures all employees have access to resources that support their mental well-being.”

