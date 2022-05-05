Demand for Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size & Share 2022 - 2028 | Will Surpass USD 21,786.1 Million Mark, at CAGR of 4.5% Growth By 2028 | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Industrial Gas Regulator Market By Type (Single Stage, Dual Stage), By Gas Type (Inert, Toxic, Corrosive), By Material (Brass, Stainless Steel), By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Steel & Metal Processing, Medical Care, Food & Beverage), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industrial Gas Regulator Market size & share was valued at USD 16,729.5 million in 2021and it is expected to hit around USD 21,786.1 million Mark by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Industrial Gas Regulator? How big is the Industrial Gas Regulator Industry?

Report Overview:

Industrial gas regulators have found a wide scope of application in multiple industrial activities as the demand for gases has seen a substantial increase in demand over the past few years and this trend is expected to be prominent over the forecast period as well. Demand from the oil and gas industry and chemical industries is expected to be paramount in the global industrial gas regulator market landscape.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/industrial-gas-regulator-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 16,729.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 21,786.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), The Linde Group (Germany), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Praxair Inc. (U.S.), and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.), among others Key Segment By Type, Gas Type, Material, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Dynamics

Demand to increase safety and prevent gas-related incidents is expected to drive market sales

Increasing stringent regulations to bolster safety and avoid gas-related accidents in the industry are expected to propel the sales of the industrial gas regulator through 2028. The industrial gas regulator companies are expected to cash in this potential across multiple regions as demand for safety in industrial equipment increases at a good pace.

However high costs of the industrial gas regulator are expected to have a hindering effect on the global industrial gas regulator market potential and are expected to reduce the growth rate and constrain the market from attaining its full potential. Industrial gas regulator manufacturers are investing in the research and development of affordable options that will boost their sales and increase market presence on a global scale through 2028.

End-use industries like oil and gas, chemical, energy, and waste management are predicted to emerge as the most lucrative sectors for the industrial gas regulator companies through the forecast period. High demand from the medical industry is also expected to bolster the industrial gas regulator market potential through 2028.

End-use industries like oil and gas, chemical, energy, and waste management are predicted to emerge as the most lucrative sectors for the industrial gas regulator companies through the forecast period. High demand from the medical industry is also expected to bolster the industrial gas regulator market potential through 2028.



Industrial Gas Regulator Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic resulted in halted industrial activity on a global scale and this led to a downfall in the industrial gas regulator market growth in 2020. Shortage of raw materials disrupted demand and supply chains, hampered logistics operations, and lack of skilled workforce were some major concerns hindering the industrial gas regulator market potential in this period.

The demand for the industrial gas regulator is expected to make a comeback at a steady pace as industries resume their operations and lockdowns are lifted. With the world coming back to normal and economies trying to recover from losses industrial activity will see an increase and hence will propel industrial gas regulator sales through the post-pandemic era and drive potential through 2028.

Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global industrial gas regulator market is segregated based on type, gas type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into single stage and dual stage. Single stage industrial gas regulators are expected to account for a major market share in the global industry and this trend is expected to be a prominent driver for the industrial gas regulator market growth through 2028. The dual stage industrial gas regulator segment is also expected to see good growth in demand.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/industrial-gas-regulator-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global industrial gas regulator market include -

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

The Linde Group (Germany)

Air Liquide S.A. (France)

Praxair Inc. (U.S.)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Industrial Gas Regulator market is estimated to grow yearly at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the forecast period.

The Industrial Gas Regulator market was valued at around US$ 16,729.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21,786.1 million, by 2028.

By Type, the Single stage industrial gas regulator are likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to their expanding application range and affordable cost.

The dual stage industrial gas regulator segment is also expected to grow rapidly through 2028.

Drivers, restraints/challenges and their impact on demand for industrial gas regulators are examined in the report.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region dominates the global industrial gas regulator market in terms of revenue and volume share, and this dominance is expected to continue during the projected period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Industrial Gas Regulator industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Industrial Gas Regulator Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Industrial Gas Regulator Industry?

What segments does the Industrial Gas Regulator Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Industrial Gas Regulator Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/industrial-gas-regulator-market



Regional Dominance:

Rapid industrialization, growing manufacturing activities, and increasing stringent regulations to ensure industrial safety are some major factors that drive the industrial gas regulator market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The high industrial activity in this region is expected to be majorly driven by the emerging economies of India and China over the forecast period. The increasing demand for industrial gas regulators will majorly be driven by oil and gas and energy industries in this region through 2028.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Harris Products Group’s Model 25GX a regulator which was launched back in 1972 completed 50 years and became the most popular industrial gas regulator in the world to celebrate this the company is offering a limited edition design for these offerings.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/industrial-gas-regulator-market



The global industrial gas regulator market is segmented as follows:

The global industrial gas regulator market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Single Stage

Dual Stage

By Gas Type

Inert

Corrosive

Toxic

By Material

Brass

Stainless Steel

By Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Steel & Metal Processing

Medical Care

Food & Beverage

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/industrial-gas-regulator-market



