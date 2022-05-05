Circle K to make second donation to Community Foundation Boulder County, bringing total to more than $500,000

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County , the county’s trusted philanthropic partner for over 30 years, created the Wildfire Fund to help aid in the recovery from last December’s Marshall Fire. Since the creation of the fund, the community foundation has raised almost $40 million and has disbursed a total of $8,165,000, or 20% (details can be found here ).



Having already donated more than $325,000, Circle K Rocky Mountain Business Unit and its vice president, Mark Tate, will present a second check to CFBC, bringing its donation total to $545,012.49.



“Our effort to support the Boulder County community is truly a case of pennies adding up to make a remarkable difference,” said Tate. “We are so proud to donate to Community Foundation Boulder County to help our friends and neighbors as they recover from the horrific impact of this devastating fire.”



The Circle K Rocky Mountain Business Unit, which operates close to 360 Circle K stores across Colorado, New Mexico and West Texas, began fundraising for Marshall Fire relief efforts in January. The donations came as a small portion of fuel sales revenue, rather than by asking for donations from customers directly.



“We are incredibly grateful to Circle K and the community for their generous donations — we honestly cannot thank you all enough. Our staff has been working tirelessly with our advisory committee as well as wonderful government and community partners to meet our community’s short- and long-term needs. The Wildfire Fund will prioritize rebuilding as well as the needs of the most vulnerable survivors and provide wrap-around supports for those affected by Colorado’s most destructive wildfire in history,” said Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez. “This additional generous donation ensures we can continue to meet the needs of our community throughout the recovery process,” she added.



The check presentation will take place May 10 at 11 a.m. MST at the Community Foundation Boulder County office at 1123 Spruce Street in Boulder. Those looking for more information on the Wildfire Fund and ways to support victims of the Marshall Fire can visit www.CommFound.org for more details.





About Community Foundation Boulder County

Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation Boulder County has granted more than $100 million to Boulder County nonprofits and citizens in need across a range of funding areas. As a trusted resource for donors and professional advisors, the community foundation provides philanthropic services and expertise to inform impactful giving, responds to immediate needs and anticipates future challenges. CFBC has raised more than $40 million to date to support those impacted by the Marshall Fire and has already distributed nearly 30% of those funds, an unprecedented accomplishment for community foundations. Through informed decision-making, the organization strives to inspire ideas, prompt action and mobilize resources to improve the quality of life for all. Advancing inclusivity and providing leadership on key issues, the foundation collaborates with community-minded individuals and organizations that want to make a difference, accomplishing more together than we ever could alone. For more information, please visit www.CommFound.org .



About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard. Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.



