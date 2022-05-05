Regarding the 330 kV electricity power line Vilnius-Neris design and contract agreement

English Lithuanian

On 2nd May 2022 the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius) approved the 330 kV EPL Vilnius-Neris design and contract agreement with Žilinskis ir Co, UAB company code 304317232.

The contractor refused to sign the contract on 2nd May 2022 because of significant changes in the market for the supply of the construction materials, caused by the continious rise in prices for the construction materials, and the war in the Ukraine.

LITGRID AB finished the public procurement on 5th May 2022 and will announce a new tender for the design and construction of the 330 kV EPL Vilnius-Neris.