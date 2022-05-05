Bobby Brown Reveals Untold Tales as a PGA Tour Caddie on the Pull Hook Golf Podcast

Beverly Hills , May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOBBY BROWN’S BACKGROUND

In this week’s episode of Pull Hook Golf, Hosts Matt Cook and Mikey Perez interview PGA tour Caddie Bobby Brown. Unlike many other PGA Tour Caddies, Brown was raised around racehorses and worked as a jockey’s agent for years before taking his first job in the golf industry. Brown found his passion in golf and was eager to caddie at Pebble Beach, “I just wanted to be a sponge for information.” Brown further discusses Professional Amateur Golfers Randy Haag and Darryl Donovan and how they helped shape him into a “real golfer”.

PETE SAMPRAS HELPED START BROWN’S CAREER

Bobby’s path of becoming a professional caddie all started when he received a loop for tennis legend Pete Sampras while caddying at Pebble Beach. Pete took a liking to Bobby and told him he had what it takes to be on the bag of a professional golfer. It’s all about the vibe and certain qualities that professional athletes are looking for during competition. Pete helped connect Bobby with professional golfers and that’s how Bobby got his start on the pro circuit.

“GO BUY A COMPASS!” – Dustin Johnson

Brown met Dustin Johnson in 2007 at the Olympic Club. Brown absorbed the art of golf stats and had a particular interest in a young player named Dustin Johnson. When the opportunity presented itself during a practice round with Dustin Johnson and his then caddy, Brown made sure Dustin heard the advice he was giving his player. Bobby even had a compass while informing his player about the angles he favored due to wind velocity. Dustin was heard yelling at his then caddie to “go buy a compass.” A week later Bobby received a call from Dustin offering him his bag. Bobby agreed, but only if he moved in and they did it right. The rest is history.

THERE IS NOTHING STUPID ABOUT DUSTIN JOHNSON

Despite the stigma around Dustin Johnson, Brown says that DJ is often misconstrued. During his time living with Dustin, anything technology related Dustin would fix or figure out. Brown goes on to say that Dustin is one of the smartest people he knows. Brown agrees that Dustin now plays a bit when it comes to media because of the stigma. Brown further explains how Dustin Johnson has the best mindset in the game because of his demeanor. Whether Dustin is making double bogey or eagle the emotions don’t change much.

THE US OPEN COLLAPSE

Brown elaborates on Dustin Johnson’s US Open collapse at Pebble Beach in 2010.

“Man, he wasn’t ready…he was nervous as sh*t”. Even Butch Harmon, Dustin’s instructor at the time, knew beforehand that the round would be a rough one. It all comes to a head on the 3rd hole as Dustin hits a Pull Hook into a hazard. However, rules officials did not give them the benefit of the doubt and deemed it a lost ball moments before it was found in the hazard a moment too late. This is only the start of the issues that arise when dealing with rules officials.

THE WHISTLING STRAIGHTS DEBACLE

Brown goes into detail on the second straight major championship Dustin is in contention. Not only should Dustin have won at Whistling Straights, but when you hear it from Bobby’s perspective it feels like the championship was stolen from them. During the final round on Sunday playing the 18th hole, Dustin Johnson finds himself seeking a ruling on a waste bunker. PGA rules officials that week were holding court with Nick Watney down in the fairway and were not bothered to assess what was going on. Due to all the commotion and certainty of this waste bunker (not being an actual bunker), Dustin Johnson decides to hit. Keep in mind, the waste bunker was not groomed, spectators had been standing in it all week and had to remove empty beer bottles as if they were on 16 at the Waste Management Open. Dustin Johnson & Bobby Brown were robbed by the PGA officials that week, no doubt about it. Additionally, Bobby provides insight on the aftermath and the events that took place after the tournament.

“I SAW SOMETHING THAT NOBODY ELSE SAW”…

“The hardest part of a caddie’s job is quitting,” said Brown.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, Brown splits with Dustin Johnson in 2011 after nearly three years on tour. More to come about the breakup in Part 2.

To listen to the full episode, go to pullhookgolf.com/episodes

To learn more about Pull Hook Golf go to pullhookgolf.com

For all media inquiries please contact: info@pullhookgolf.com

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire.

Brand Publicity Partner - KISSPR.com Podcast Distribution Service - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com







Attachment