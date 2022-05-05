SelectHealth Announces the Addition of University of Utah Facilities and Providers to its Medicare Advantage Network

Salt Lake City, UT, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help meet the growing need for healthcare services for Medicare beneficiaries in Utah, SelectHealth and University of Utah Health announced today an agreement in which SelectHealth is adding full access to University of Utah hospitals, clinics, and providers for its Medicare Advantage network. The agreement is effective July 1, 2022, and creates access to services and facilities throughout the University of Utah Health system.

“To achieve our mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible and best serve our senior community, it’s important our Medicare Advantage members access care in a manner most convenient to them,” said Marti Lolli, SelectHealth President and CEO. “We believe this agreement will improve member satisfaction and allow members greater choice in their primary care provider or specialist, as well as access to everything from preventive care to emergency services in locations closest to home.”

The joint effort by SelectHealth and University of Utah Health will increase the number of options for Medicare Advantage services and open access to providers and facilities including the University of Utah Hospital, Moran Eye Center, Huntsman Cancer Institute, University Orthopaedic Center, and community clinics including the South Jordan, Sugar House, and Farmington Health Centers. SelectHealth Medicare Advantage members will have more options to meet their healthcare needs.

“We are excited about this new partnership with SelectHealth,” said Michael Good, M.D., CEO of University of Utah Health. “By working together, we are able to provide the best care for our seniors. This alliance is a very meaningful way in which we can better serve people and communities and provide greater access and convenience to those who receive their healthcare through Medicare Advantage.”

For more information on SelectHealth Medicare Advantage plans, visit selecthealth.org/medicare. To review a list of facilities and providers within the University of Utah Health system, visit healthcare.utah.edu.

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth® is a nonprofit health plan serving more than one million members. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare® of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, SelectHealth is committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of its members and the communities it serves. In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. SelectHealth plans are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollees, and SelectHealth is a carrier for the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) and the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) plan. For 2022, SelectHealth Advantage plans in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada received a 5-star rating, the highest-possible rating awarded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). For more information, visit selecthealth.org.

About University of Utah Health

University of Utah Health provides leading-edge and compassionate care for a referral area that encompasses 10 percent of the U.S., including Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and much of Nevada. A hub for health sciences research and education in the region, U of U Health touts a $428 million research enterprise and trains the majority of Utah’s physicians, including more than 1,460 health care providers each year at its Colleges of Health, Nursing, and Pharmacy and Schools of Dentistry and Medicine. With more than 20,000 employees, the system includes 12 community clinics and five hospitals. For 12 straight years, U of U Health has ranked among the top 10 US academic medical centers in the rigorous Vizient Quality and Accountability Study.