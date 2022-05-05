JCDecaux: Q1 2022 trading update

English French

Q1 2022 trading update

Q1 202 2 adjusted revenue up + 50 . 3 % to € 6 83 million

Q1 202 2 adjusted organic revenue up + 45 . 7 %

Q2 2022 adjusted organic revenue growth expected to be above +15%





Paris, May 5th, 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one Out-of-Home Media company worldwide, announced today its revenue for the first quarter 2022.

Commenting on the 2022 first quarter revenue, Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said:

“Our Q1 2022 Group revenue grew by +50.3%, +45.7% on an organic basis, to reach €683 million, a strong start of the year above our expectations, driven by a very strong digital revenue growth and a solid trading momentum despite local mobility restrictions in China, including partial to full lockdowns in several provinces and the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. This demonstrates once again the rebound capacity and the growth potential of JCDecaux.

Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) grew very strongly, doubling year-on-year, at +103.1% in reported growth and +95.2% organically in Q1 2022, to reach 29.1% of Group revenue vs 21.5% in Q1 2021. We continued to accelerate our digital transformation and maintained our focus on the roll-out of digital screens and on the development of our automated data-driven planning and trading solutions. Programmatic advertising continued to gain good momentum via the VIOOH platform now trading in 15 countries including its launch in US airports in February. VIOOH is the most connected programmatic trading platform of the OOH industry with 36 DSPs (Demand Side Platforms) connected.

By activity, Street Furniture was strong at +52.6% organically in Q1 2022 and was above Q1 2019 levels in Europe (including France and UK) and in North America; Billboard grew significantly as well at +25.6% on an organic basis in Q1 2022, above 2019 in Asia-Pacific and North-America; Transport grew strongly at +46.1% but remained meaningfully impacted by ongoing restrictions on global international air passenger traffic and by lower commuter traffic in public transport than pre-pandemic.

All geographies grew strongly in Q1 2022. Europe (including France and UK), North America and Rest of the World were the main growth drivers, while Asia-Pacific grew at a lower pace due to its Transport exposure and to local mobility restrictions in China.

As far as Q2 2022 is concerned, we continue to have a solid trading momentum but given increased mobility restrictions in China since the beginning of the quarter including extended lockdowns in several provinces, we expect an organic revenue growth of above +15%.

As the most digitised global OOH company with our new data-led audience targeting and programmatic solutions, our well diversified portfolio, our ability to win new contracts, the strength of our balance sheet and the high quality of our teams across the world, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from the rebound. We are more than ever confident in the power of our media in an advertising landscape increasingly fragmented and more and more digital and in the role it will play to support the economic recovery as well as to drive positive changes.”

Following the adoption of IFRS 11 from January 1st, 2014, the operating data presented below is adjusted to include our prorata share in companies under joint control. Please refer to the paragraph “Adjusted data” of this release for the definition of adjusted data and reconciliation with IFRS.

The values shown in the tables are generally expressed in millions of euros. The sum of the rounded amounts or variations calculations may differ, albeit to an insignificant extent, from the reported values.

Adjusted revenue for the first quarter 2022 increased by +50.3% to €683 million compared to €454.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Excluding the positive impact from foreign exchange variations (no impact from changes in perimeter), adjusted revenue increased by +45.7%.

Adjusted advertising revenue, excluding revenue related to sale, rental and maintenance of street furniture and advertising displays, increased by +51.4% on an organic basis in the first quarter of 2022.

Q1 adjusted revenue 2022 (€m) 2021 (€m) Reported growth Organic growth(a) Street Furniture 347.5 223.8 +55.3% +52.6% Transport 234.9 151.6 +54.9% +46.1% Billboard 100.6 78.9 +27.5% +25.6% Total 683.0 454.3 +50.3% +45.7%

a. Excluding acquisitions/divestitures and the impact of foreign exchange

Please note that the geographic comments below refer to organic revenue growth.

STREET FURNITURE

First quarter adjusted revenue increased by +55.3% to €347.5 million (+52.6% on an organic basis). All geographies performed strongly compared to Q1 2021, Europe (including France and UK), the Rest of the World and North America were the drivers of growth while Asia-Pacific was also up double-digit but at a lower pace as it remained affected by mobility restrictions. Europe (including France and UK) and North America were above the Q1 2019 revenue levels.

First quarter adjusted advertising revenue, excluding revenue related to sale, rental and maintenance of street furniture was up +60.8% on an organic basis compared to the first quarter of 2021.

TRANSPORT

First quarter adjusted revenue increased by +54.9% to €234.9 million (+46.1% on an organic basis), reflecting a rebound in both air passenger traffic and public transport commuting. While China was up single-digit impacted by local mobility restrictions including partial to full lockdowns in several provinces, all other regions grew very significantly year-on-year.

BILLBOARD

First quarter adjusted revenue increased by +27.5% to €100.6 million (+25.6% on an organic basis). All geographies grew strongly with North America and Asia-Pacific above Q1 2019 revenues.

ADJUSTED DATA

Under IFRS 11, applicable from January 1st, 2014, companies under joint control are accounted for using the equity method.

However, in order to reflect the business reality of the Group, operating data of the companies under joint control will continue to be proportionately integrated in the operating management reports used by directors to monitor the activity, allocate resources and measure performance.

Consequently, pursuant to IFRS 8, Segment Reporting presented in the financial statements complies with the Group’s internal information, and the Group’s external financial communication therefore relies on this operating financial information. Financial information and comments are therefore based on “adjusted” data, consistent with historical data prior to 2014, which is reconciled with IFRS financial statements.

In Q1 2022, the impact of IFRS 11 on adjusted revenue was -€54.4 million (-€37.6 million in Q1 2021), leaving IFRS revenue at €628.5 million (€416.7 million in Q1 2021).

ORGANIC GROWTH DEFINITION

The Group’s organic growth corresponds to the adjusted revenue growth excluding foreign exchange impact and perimeter effect. The reference fiscal year remains unchanged regarding the reported figures, and the organic growth is calculated by converting the revenue of the current fiscal year at the average exchange rates of the previous year and taking into account the perimeter variations prorata temporis, but including revenue variations from the gains of new contracts and the losses of contracts previously held in our portfolio.

€m Q1 2021 adjusted revenue (a) 454.3 2022 IFRS revenue (b) 628.5 IFRS 11 impacts (c) 54.4 2022 adjusted revenue (d) = (b) + (c) 683.0 Currency impacts (e) -20.9 2022 adjusted revenue at 2021 exchange rates (f) = (d) + (e) 662.1 Change in scope (g) 0.0 2022 adjusted organic revenue (h) = (f) + (g) 662.1 Organic growth (i) = (h) / (a) – 1 +45.7%



€m Impact of currency as of March 31st, 2022 RMB -6.7 USD -3.7 GBP -2.8 HKD -1.5 Other -6.2 Total -20.9

Average exchange rate Q1 2022 Q1 2021 RMB 0.1404 0.1281 USD 0.8915 0.8300 GBP 1.1956 1.1443 HKD 0.1142 0.1070



