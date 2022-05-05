SINTANA ENERGY INC. to participate as a Contributing Sponsor and Attendee at the Africa Energies Summit in London from May 17th to 19th

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be participating as a contributing sponsor and attendee at the Africa Energies Summit in London in the UK from May 17th to the 19th. Robert Bose, President and Director will be attending the event on behalf of the company.



In its fifth consecutive year, the Africa Energies Summit brings together governments, national oil companies, private sector operators and investors who are active in Africa’s energy industry providing unique insights into the opportunities associated with a quickly evolving energy geography.

“Given the rapidly growing emergence of Namibia as the next global hydrocarbons play and the significant ongoing news flow around our offshore and onshore assets located there, it is timely for Sintana to increase its profile and dialogue with other industry participants focused on the emerging opportunities in African exploration.” said Mr. Bose.

He further added “We believe that supporting events such as the Africa Energies Summit and joining industry leaders such as Shell and TotalEnergies who have each recently announced multi-billion barrel discoveries which offset our newly acquired interests in Namibia is critical to bringing awareness and recognition to the significant, near-term value creation opportunities in our portfolio.”

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin and five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with substantial reserves potential.

