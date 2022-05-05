SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Cornerstone Building Brands and Encourages Current Shareholders to Contact the Firm – CNR

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (“Cornerstone”) (NYSE: CNR) shareholders.



On March 7, 2022, Cornerstone announced that it would be acquired by private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at a price of $24.65 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cornerstone’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $24.65 provides sufficient consideration to CNR investors for their shares, and whether Cornerstone and/or the company’s directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction.

Cornerstone shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cornerstone/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com