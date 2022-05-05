United States to Lead Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Growth: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville, MD, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market holds a value of US$ 1.8 Bn, and is predicted to rise at a high CAGR of 6.6% through 2026.



Rising demand for novel treatment therapies has led to an increase in medical research activities across the world. Stem cell research is one of the prime areas of focus, and hence, this increased research has favored demand for induced pluripotent stem cells.

Increasing investments from governments and rising prevalence of chronic diseases will further bolster iPSC market potential across the forecast period of 2022-2026. However, ethical concerns and high costs associated with stem cell research are expected to have a constraining effect on the global induced pluripotent stem cell industry through 2026.

Induced pluripotent stem cell providers are focusing on the adoption of new strategies to increase their market presence and boost revenue generation.

In April 2022, Ncardia, a leading name in contract research, announced the launch of a new business called Cellistic, which will be entirely focused on its iPSC expertise.





The world has witnessed an increase in the incidence of neurological disorders and the demand for novel treatments for the same is also high.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The induced pluripotent stem cell market in 2022 stands at US$ 1.8 Bn.

From 2022 to 2026, demand for induced pluripotent stem cells is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.6%.

By 2026, the market is predicted to reach an approximate valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn.

Increasing investments in research, growing establishment of contract research organizations, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are factors that drive market potential.

High costs of stem cell research and ethical concerns in research methodology are factors that could slow down market expansion.

The market for induced pluripotent stem cells in the United States stands at a value of US$ 820.4 Mn.

Consumption of induced pluripotent stem cells in China is projected to rise at a high CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2026.





“Rising investments from governments to advance stem cell research are expected to favor market growth potential through 2026,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Stem cell therapy providers are increasing their investments in research and development to fast-track the development of novel treatments and therapies. Increasing investments by governments are further incentivizing iPSC providers to expand their research scope.

Induced pluripotent stem cell vendors are expected to adopt various strategies to advance their revenue generation potential across regions over the forecast period.

Embryonic stem cells, neural stem cells, umbilical cord stem cells, etc. are anticipated to see high demand in the U.S. owing to the rising popularity of stem cell therapies.

Key Segments Covered in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Industry Research

iPSC Market by Cell Type : Vascular Cells Cardiac Cells Neuronal Cells Liver Cells Immune Cells Other Cell Types

iPSC Market by Research Method : Cellular Reprogramming Cell Culture Cell Differentiation Cell Analysis Cellular Engineering Other Research Methods

iPSC Market by Application : iPSC for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing iPSC for Academic Research iPSC for Regenerative Medicine Other Applications

iPSC Market by Region : North America Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Latin America Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Europe Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market East Asia Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market South Asia & Oceania Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market MEA Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global induced pluripotent stem cell market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of cell type (vascular cells, cardiac cells, neuronal cells, liver cells, immune cells, other cell types), research method (cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, cell analysis, cellular engineering, other research methods), and application (drug development & toxicology testing, academic research, regenerative medicine, other applications), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

