Food For The Poor Canada Celebrates Board Chair Robert Ready

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Ready retires as Board Chair of the Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) Board of Directors at the charity’s Annual General Meeting, to be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Robert Ready joined the FFPC Board of Directors in 2016, when he retired from his position as Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica and a successful 33-year career in the public sector. During his three-year assignment in Jamaica, Ready also represented Canada as non-resident High Commissioner to The Bahamas and non-resident Consul General to the Turks & Caicos and the Cayman Islands.



Robert Ready became involved with Food For The Poor Canada when he was invited by the organization’s Executive Director Samantha Mahfood to participate in a school build in 2013, during his time as the High Commissioner. His commitment as a volunteer and as a donor was sparked by this meaningful experience, motivating him to complete a six-year term with the FFPC Board of Directors, and five years as the Chair of the Board.

“Food For The Poor Canada is on the cusp of change and growth. As was the case with other organizations, we lost some momentum through the pandemic. But, with the ongoing generosity of our donors, we have continued to do good work. We are well positioned to take our next big steps,” states Robert. “The fundamentals are there; good governance at the board level and an unwavering commitment to delivery on the ground. Donors should give with even more confidence, now and going forward.”

Reflecting on his time with the organization, Robert says that Food For The Poor Canada plays a valuable and strategic role in the Caribbean and Latin American, noting that “FFPC works with a well-established network and reliable partners with strong roots across the region. All of this enables important efficiencies in the movement of food, medicine, supplies; and the building of houses and schools; and provision of emergency aid, allowing our donors to meet the needs of families more quickly.”

Executive Director Samantha Mahfood says that “Rob was a key component of the work we have accomplished over the last six years. His strategic leadership skills and commitment to the people of Jamaica and the region has been instrumental in moving our mission forward. Thank you, Rob, for your dedication.”

The FFPC Board and staff would like to thank Robert Ready for his leadership and commitment to the communities in the Caribbean and Latin America over the past six years. Robert has left a lasting imprint on Food For The Poor Canada and its work today, and in the years to come.

About Food For The Poor Canada

Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in Latin America and the Caribbean through five areas of investment: food, health, housing, education, and income-generating projects.

FFPC meets urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing networks of local affiliated organizations to provide effective and accountable distribution and project management and to sustain and grow the communities they serve. Through trusted partners, FFPC has strengthened its emergency preparedness and is able to respond to emergencies with impact and immediacy.

Over the last 13 years, FFPC and its donors have built 188 homes, 36 schools, as well as shipped and distributed $43,000,000 in food, educational and medical supplies to communities in LAC.

