KBC Group: Dividend announcement

| Source: KBC Groep KBC Groep

Brussel, BELGIUM

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 5 May 2022 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 5 May 2022 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 10,60 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2021. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 3 euros per share on 17 November 2021, the gross final dividend will be 7,60 euros per share (5,32 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).

Relevant dates are:

  • ex-coupon date: 10 May 2022
  • record date: 11 May 2022
  • payment date: 12 May 2022
     
     