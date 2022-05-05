Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cano Health, Inc. f/k/a Jaws Acquisition Corp. (CANO)

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 17, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano” or the “Company”) f/k/a Jaws Acquisition Corp. (“Jaws”) (NYSE: CANO) securities between May 18, 2020 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Cano investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/cano-health-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On June 3, 2021, Jaws, a special purpose acquisition company, completed a business combination with Primary Care (ITC) Intermediate Holdings, LLC, and the combined company was renamed Cano (the “Business Combination”).

On February 28, 2022, Cano announced that it would be delaying the release of its financial results from the fourth quarter and full year 2021 due to the results of a recent internal audit. The audit “identified certain non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition under accounting standard ASC 606 . . . related to Medicare Risk Adjustments.”

On this news, Cano’s Class A common stock fell $0.32, or 6.2%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 14, 2022, Cano filed its annual report for fiscal 2021, stating that “[t]he correction in the timing of revenue recognition under ASC 606 resulted in adjustments to capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses.” As a result, the Company restated its financial statements for each of the quarterly periods in fiscal 2021, including to report that capitated revenue decreased 2.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2021; 13.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021; and 5.58% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cano overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to acquiring target businesses; (2) accordingly, Cano performed inadequate due diligence into whether the Company, post-Business Combination, could properly account for the timing of revenue recognition as prescribed by ASC 606, particularly with respect to Medicare risk adjustments; (3) as a result, the Company misstated its capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses; (4) accordingly, the Company was at an increased risk of failing to timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cano securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 17, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com