Windsor Fashions Launches Summer Collection Edit With Influencer Gracie Piscopo

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce Gracie Piscopo’s Summer Collection Edit , a curated edit in partnership with Australia-based fashion and beauty content creator Gracie Piscopo, now available at WindsorStore.com.



The collection offers a variety of stylish swimwear, including bikinis , one-pieces and cover ups, as well as trendy matching sets, jumpsuits, dresses and tops that are all essential for any summer adventure. The pieces selected by Gracie for her edit reflect her Australian roots by integrating one-of-a-kind, beachy pieces, such as the All It Takes Linen Halter Jumpsuit , Eye Of The Tiger Bandeau Crop Top and matching Palazzo Pants perfect for tropical getaways and weekend trips down the coast.

Other favorite silhouettes include the Cut To The Chase One-Piece Swimsuit , which makes for the perfect poolside look when paired with the In The Sun Long Mesh Swim Wrap , plus the Elevated Beauty Satin Midi Dress is a no-brainer for a flirty summer date night.

Gracie is an established beauty and fashion influencer who loves to share her eye for style and current trends with her followers. She has been collaborating with Windsor since 2016, and since then her style has evolved as she’s moved through various life phases. Similar to Windsor’s own assortment, Gracie’s aesthetic strikes a balance between chic and trend-forward, paired with relatable content, which made her the perfect collaborator to showcase our 2022 Summer Outfits Collection .

Gracie Piscopo’s summer collection is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7f8bf69-9d86-4033-ae37-e8e2553b396e