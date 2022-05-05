Squeeze Recognized by Clutch as One of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) Provider, is thrilled to be named as one of Clutch's top 100 companies of 2022. This recognition comes as Squeeze continues its growth and progression in the SX industry.

Clutch is a widely recognized platform established to connect businesses of all sizes with service providers who can help them reach their business goals. It is widely regarded as the top B2B rating and review platform available today.

Each year, Clutch puts a spotlight on the world's 100 fastest-growing companies and the top 100 sustained-growth companies based on financial reports submitted by the companies. Its "fastest growth" awards recognize businesses with the highest verified growth rates within their industry over the past year.

Along with establishing two new office spaces, Squeeze has taken on multiple enterprise clients within the past year, increased revenue exponentially, and continues to be recognized locally and nationally as a growing leader in the sales experience industry.

"It is an honor to have been selected for this prestigious recognition," said Alejandro Vargas, CEO of Squeeze. "Our team is solid and we have worked hard to deliver an exceptional experience to our clients. As a company, I know we are well on our way to even greater things, and it's moments like this that prove we're heading in the right direction."

For more information, please contact pr@squeezemedia.com.

About Squeeze

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead-generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company currently has hundreds of employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands "squeeze" the greatest return on leads generated.

For additional information, please visit www.GoSqueeze.com.

