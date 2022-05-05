FCI Billiards Opens New Location and Showroom

JOPLIN, Mo., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCI Billiards, a leading provider of billiard supplies, pool tables and game room accessories, announces the opening of a brand new 2,000 sq. ft. showroom location in Joplin, Mo. Visitors to the showroom will find a wide selection of products, including pool cues, pool cue cases, cue shafts and table accessories such as billiard balls and table cloths. An on-site technician will be available for cue repair and re-tipping. Customers will be able to participate in product demonstrations so they can sample items before purchase.

FCI Billiards' new showroom comes with a corresponding move to a new 5,000 sq. ft. climate-controlled warehouse that offers expanded inventory capacity. The online retailer carries merchandise from the industry's leading brands, including Predator, Cuetec, Viking Cues, McDermott, Instroke and more. Additional inventory space is planned for further expansion of product offerings and to maintain a greater supply of our most popular items to ensure timely shipping and customer service.

FCI Billiards opened its doors in 1995 in Nevada, Mo. The woman-owned business grew dramatically over the next five years by traveling the country, exhibiting at trade shows and amateur pool events to generate awareness and cultivate business relationships with customers and distributors.

Those relationships allowed them to open their online storefront in 1999. Since then, they have fulfilled tens of thousands of orders for pool and billiard-related items and accessories. Today, FCI Billiards is an authorized dealer for dozens of brands covering every aspect of the billiard and game room industry.

