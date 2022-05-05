New Chiropractic Patient Acquisition System to Be Tested by One Chiropractic Office in Fremont

Dover, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dover, Delaware -

Matt G Tarrant is pleased to announce that he is looking for one chiropractic office to test My Nearby Chiro Fremont, a new patient acquisition system for chiropractors. Only one out of the 142 chiropractic offices listed on Google maps for Fremont, CA, will be allowed to try the new marketing system, which is based on the principles of Matt Tarrant’s “Heart-Centered Hyper-Local Chiropractic Patient Acquisition” system. My Nearby Chiro Fremont will be partnering with the chiropractic office to allow them to recount their best patients’ “stories of hope and transformation,” or how these patients who have been suffering from pain were able to get their lives back after treatment. The identity of these patients will not be revealed to protect their privacy. Since these patients tend to be the ones who are easy to work with and they respond well to the treatment, they are the “perfect” patients for that particular chiropractic office.

My Nearby Chiro Fremont will be relating these stories in front of the people of Fremont and will ensure that the chiropractic office will be getting a stream of new patients who are considered to be perfect for the office. The chiropractor, apart from retelling the stories about their patients will will not need to do anything except provide treatment for the new patients. The first five new patients sent to the chiropractic office will be free of charge. Thus, with the national average of the first year value of a patient estimated at $750, the chiropractic office will actually be getting paid $3,750 for the storytelling and for testing the system before finally investing in it. Chiropractors wanting to know more (in Fremont, or other cities) can text “DC28” to (857) 776-3443.

Matt Tarrant explains, “Your stories reach into peoples’ hearts and now we’re meeting them where they live. Do you think that will build a powerful connection with you? And we keep Ready-To-Go Ad Campaigns because sometimes the search engines are fickle and demand tribute. These are to kick-start the flow of new patients. To deploy or scale back as needed. To adjust the flow of new patients to match your needs. And if you find you have way too many new patients flooding in, we can pass the excess on to other DCs you approve of. At a profit for you, of course.”

Matt Tarrant points out that his Heart-Centered Hyper-Local Chiropractic Patient Acquisition system is a new way for chiropractors to show their love for people who are suffering in pain. This builds trust, which enables chiropractors to make the connection that they need to market themselves effectively. With people trusting the chiropractor, they will gladly allow themselves to get healed. And in a way, the chiropractors will also be healing themselves, allowing themselves to connect their business thoughts to be linked to their passion to help people heal and transform the patients’ lives, allowing them to finally have a life that is free from pain and suffering.

Matt Tarrant had been working as a fellow at the Centre for High Energy Physics (CERN) in Geneva, Switzerland, when he came in contact with some people who were working for a small startup company based in the US. Later on, he joined that particular company when they put up their first office in Europe, in Germany. But he later found out that the company was not making a profit but was losing money, so he decided to offer his help and he succeeded in making it profitable within six months. And the following year, he was able to double the projected net profit to approximately $5.4 million. When he joined another company later on, he was able to build online businesses with average success. Currently, he is focused on creating profit machines for business owners.

Chiropractors who would like to know more about the new marketing system for chiropractors can visit the My Nearby Chiro Fremont website at fremontchironearme.com and text “DC28” to (857) 776-3443.

