Proactive headlines including Twitter, Elon Musk, Japan Gold, Endeavour Mining, Kainantu Resources, Empower Clinics, AMPD Ventures and Information Services

- Bill Gates says Elon Musk could worsen Twitter's misinformation issues click here
- Belmont Resources says drilling at Lone Star JV continues to intersect wide zones of significant copper mineralization click here
- Japan Gold to advance high-ranked prospects at Ikutahara project in Japan with start of its 2022 exploration program click here
- Genprex CEO shares key progress for non-small cell lung cancer treatment REQORSA in shareholder letter click here
- SPYR Technologies says its Applied Magix subsidiary mulls developing software for non-branded smart products click here
- Goldshore Resources intersects significant high-grade gold mineralization at Moss Lake project in Ontario click here
- American Manganese says preliminary study shows environmental benefits of its lithium-ion battery recycling process click here
- Context Therapeutics announces poster presentation at upcoming 2022 ASCO annual meeting click here
- Vejii Holdings launches new prepared meal delivery program with Plantable Health ready-made offerings click here
- Renforth says fieldwork on Surimeau project has commenced with focus on lithium values and exploration click here
- Cypress Development closes acquisition of Enertopia’s Clayton Valley lithium claystone project in Nevada click here
- AMPD Ventures strikes reseller agreement with Hammerspace to enhance its virtual studio offering click here
- Perma-Fix Environmental sees 'improved' results in March and expects revenue to expand in 2Q click here
- CleanSpark reports monthly production of 313 bitcoin in April 2022,with calendar year production at 1,211 click here
- Endeavour Mining highlights rising adjusted net earnings, cash returned to shareholders in 1Q results click here
- Golden Tag Resources anticipates expanding Fernandez zone at its San Diego project in Mexico following promising drill results click here
- Skye Bioscience says study shows enhanced reduction in intraocular pressure with its SBI-100 formulation for glaucoma click here
- ESE Entertainment says its media company Frenzy to produce Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege league in Europe click here
- i-80 Gold reveals fresh positive drill results from underground drill program at Granite Creek click here
- Psyched Wellness hires marketing and communications professional Del Mahabadi click here
- Group Eleven Resources reports best assays to date from first hole at Tullacondra prospect in Ireland click here
- SpotLite360 IOT Solution unveils highlights of financial year 2021 click here
- Kainantu Resources sees 4Q 2021 results show prudent management of balance sheet and capital resources click here
- Information Services declares 23 cent dividend after rise in Q1 revenue and profit click here
- Nextech AR Solutions announces launch of 365 Marketplace with Restaurants Canada click here
- Empower Clinics updates on key business initiatives as company reiterates important role in the healthcare industry click here
- BANXA expands local fiat-to-crypto payment infrastrucutre in Brazil, Turkey and others click here
- Nerds on Site partners with Zonetail to bring IT and security solutions to high-rise residents in Canada and the US click here
