HCSS Celebrates Construction Safety Week With Packed Agenda

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, is celebrating Construction Safety Week this week, May 2-6, 2022. Safety Week is a unified show of force that the construction industry is committed to protecting the lives of the men and women of construction. HCSS is providing free Toolbox Safety Talks, Safety Guide, Safety Webinar, Customer Testimonials, and other resources to help construction firms improve their safety program.

"HCSS believes that every person deserves a workplace that gets them home safely at the end of a hard and productive workday," said Gen Simmons, Technical Product Manager, HCSS. "Construction Safety Week is an important time to commit your company to safety goals and learn how to build a safety culture. We hope these resources will raise awareness of safety within your organization."

The HCSS Safety Guide provides a day-to-day agenda of important discussions involving safety with handouts. It suggests that construction companies set goals, such as reducing job site injuries by X%. The guide offers potential action items, such as having leadership visit job sites and lead safety meetings or demonstrate their safety commitment in a visible way.

"With OSHA reporting that 90% of all citations and penalties paid in construction are due to the same hazards that make up for 85% of the deaths in construction, we believe that every team member needs to understand the seriousness of safety and participate in improving your company's safety culture," adds Simmons.

The Toolbox Safety Talks are daily discussions of different safety themes. The week starts with a review of any accidents or "near accidents" from the past week and a description of the hazards of the work as they relate to a project. Then each day closes with a Toolbox Safety Talk, available in both English and Spanish. A few extra Toolbox Talks focus on digging around utility lines and how to pave your way to better safety. Daily Safety Talks:

Day 1 - What does safety mean? How can I help reduce injury to others?

Day 2 - Tips for working around electricity safety, fall prevention, walking/working around equipment/vehicles, and equipment barricading.

Day 3 - Safety around high voltage, 100% fall protection, rigging safety practices, and concrete & rebar.

Day 4 - Preventing occupational illness, hazards and how to reduce exposure.

Day 5 - Building a safety culture, you are responsible, and team up and clean up.

Testimonials from customers who use HCSS Safety show how the software has drastically improved their overall safety departments. Finally, HCSS provides detailed case studies and articles, such as "Eight Reasons You Need More Than Forms to Manage Safety," on a dedicated website for safety week.

The Safety Week webinar is led by industry leaders and HCSS Safety product experts who will share what safety practices have made the biggest impact for their team. The webinar will be hosted this week, but also will air on Weds., June 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT. To register for the webinar, click here.

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, 3-D drone imaging, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

