IGE+XAO: Definitive completion of the merger of IGE+XAO into Schneider Electric

Toulouse, 5 May 2022, IGE+XAO Group announces:

Definitive completion of the merger of IGE+XAO into Schneider Electric

IGE+XAO announces that the annual general meetings of shareholders of IGE+XAO and Schneider Electric SE (compartment A, ISIN code FR0000121972) (“Schneider Electric”), held respectively on May 4 and May 5, 2022, have approved the merger of IGE+XAO into Schneider Electric, on the basis of an exchange ratio of 5 Schneider Electric shares for 3 IGE+XAO shares.

The merger leading to the dissolution without liquidation of IGE+XAO has taken effect today following the annual general meeting of Schneider Electric, it being specified that it has retroactive effect for accounting and tax purposes as from January 1, 2022.

The new Schneider Electric shares resulting from the merger will be admitted to trading on compartment A of Euronext Paris under ISIN code FR0000121972 on May 10, 2022, date on which the IGE+XAO shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris.

It is recalled that, in the event that IGE+XAO shareholders do not hold, as of today, the number of IGE+XAO shares necessary to obtain a whole number of Schneider Electric shares, pursuant to the exchange ratio of the merger, the financial intermediaries concerned will (i) sell on the Euronext Paris market the unallocated Schneider Electric shares corresponding to the fractional rights in accordance with the terms and conditions provided for in Articles L. 228-6-1 and R. 228-12 of the French Commercial Code and (ii) distribute the funds thus obtained among the holders of fractional rights in proportion to their rights, within a period of 30 days from May 12, 2022.

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs 389 people around the world in 30 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 98,649 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com . Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares® – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 02

