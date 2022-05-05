Press Play on Great Sound – Introducing the CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset with SoundID Technology

FREMONT, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORSAIR® (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today launched an exciting new addition to its gaming headset lineup: the HS65 SURROUND. This stylish headset features lightweight aluminum-reinforced construction along with plush memory foam for superior comfort while gaming and listening, and introduces innovative Sonarworks SoundID technology that personalizes your audio experience with individually calibrated audio profiles. Available in either black or white to match your setup, the HS65 SURROUND is a fantastic choice for both all-day comfort and high-quality, customized sound.



The HS65 SURROUND is built with an exceptionally lightweight frame for all-day, all-night listening. Its plush leatherette memory foam ear pads are lined with soft fabric that’s easy on the ears, while an adjustable headband fits comfortably on your head. Complete with aluminum-reinforced construction accentuated with a striking mesh grill cup design for durability through years of gameplay, the HS65 SURROUND is just your style.

The HS65 SURROUND utilizes an included USB adapter that fits onto its 3.5mm connector, unlocking in-depth audio customization and Dolby Audio® on PC and Mac. Sonarworks SoundID technology creates your ideal sound profile with a quick, simple, and intuitive assessment of your unique preferences using sample audio clips. The result is an extremely personalized experience rivaling that of professional-grade headphones, without a professional price tag. Connecting via USB also enables Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, putting you in the middle of the action so you can pinpoint in-game audio cues that may otherwise be missed.

For other platforms, a universal 3.5mm connection ensures wide compatibility on PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Switch, mobile, and more. High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield on any device. An omni-directional microphone captures your voice loud and clear, with a convenient flip-to-mute function and on-ear volume control to boot.

“The HS65 SURROUND is a particularly exciting launch for us,” said Aaron Smith, Senior Director of Audio Product Management & Development at CORSAIR. “Thanks to the magic of SoundID, we’ve created a headset that combines the HS Series’ celebrated design and sound quality with the intelligence to learn your personal audio preferences and automatically tailor your listening experience accordingly.”

With a remarkably comfortable modern design, high-quality audio performance, and a range of connection options, the CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND presses play on great sound.

Other Headset Launches

Joining the HS65 SURROUND are three more CORSAIR gaming headsets launching today: the HS80 RGB USB, HS55 STEREO, and HS55 SURROUND. Available in both black and white color options, all four headsets offer gamers exceptional comfort, durable construction, and refined styling that complement great audio performance.

HS80 RGB USB HS65 SURROUND HS55 SURROUND HS55 STEREO SoundID X YES X X 3.5mm Connection X YES YES YES USB Connection YES YES, VIA ADAPTER YES, VIA ADAPTER X Dolby Audio 7.1

Surround Sound

on PC YES YES YES X Omni-Directional

Mic YES YES YES YES Flip-to-Mute

Function YES YES YES YES 50mm

Neodymium

Drivers YES YES YES YES Memory Foam

Ear Pads YES YES YES YES Floating

Headband YES X X X RGB YES X X X High-Res

24bit/96kHz YES YES, VIA ADAPTER YES, VIA ADAPTER X MSRP $99.99 $79.99 $69.99 $59.99

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND, HS80 RGB USB, HS55 SURROUND, and HS55 STEREO gaming headsets are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND, HS80 RGB USB, HS55 SURROUND, and HS55 STEREO gaming headsets are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND, HS80 RGB USB, HS55 SURROUND, and HS55 STEREO gaming headsets, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/hs65-surround

To learn more about the CORSAIR HS80 RGB USB, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/hs80-rgb-usb

To learn more about the CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/hs55-surround

To learn more about the CORSAIR HS55 STEREO, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/hs55-stereo

For a complete list of all CORSAIR gaming headsets, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/gaming-headsets

Video

The launch video for the CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND can be found at the link below:

https://youtu.be/_8YLoOmUo0c

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND can be found at the link below:

https://link.corsair.com/3r6qT8L

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR HS80 RGB USB can be found at the link below:

https://link.corsair.com/37hbECX

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND can be found at the link below:

https://link.corsair.com/37jWPjd

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR HS55 STEREO can be found at the link below:

https://link.corsair.com/38lUoNj

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2022 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. Sonarworks and SoundID are registered trademarks of Sonarworks SIA. Dolby and Dolby Audio are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact:

Harry Butler

harry.butler@corsair.com

+44 7816161680

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c210ede-7c37-4cf3-8e3c-e55c2712aaed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cba2cf1b-23b7-47c5-8bc4-98570ccc4eab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dde8c165-c5f6-4d05-ace1-82dbc291d514

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ae5f762-5cdc-48fc-85fa-ba9f00e84271