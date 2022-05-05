Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Worth USD 9,904 Million by 2027 at 6.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Information by Type, Product, Chromatography Type, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027”, The global preparative and process chromatography market size is projected to be worth USD 9,904 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027)

Market Scope:

Chromatography is a process that involves the separation of a mixture into its components, carried by a mobile phase through a stationary phase.

Market USP:

Market Drives

The market for preparative and process chromatography is being driven by the wide range of applications for chromatography. Chromatography is used for a variety of purposes across various industries, including product separations, purification, forensics, food and beverage testing, and environmental testing, which increases market demand. Furthermore, technological advancements enable the use of chromatographic techniques in a wider range of applications, fueling market growth. The development of ultrahigh performance/pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC) and its use in pharmaceuticals and forensics are two recent developments. Demand for the market is also being driven by the use of Liquid Chromatography-mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) and Gas Chromatography-mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) in proteomics and metabolomics studies.

Monoclonal antibodies are in high demand due to the rising incidence of cancer, the demand for personalized medicine, and the increasing number of product approvals. Furthermore, several monoclonal antibody therapies have been approved in response to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Different preparative and process chromatography steps are utilized during the purification of monoclonal antibodies. Chromatography is critical for separating target monoclonal antibodies from impurities in the sample, such as Host Cell Proteins (HCP). As a result, future growth in the preparative and process chromatography market will be fueled by an increase in their demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The notable players of the market are

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Daicel Corporation(Japan)

Waters Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Novasep Holding S.A.S.(France)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Market Restraints:

The high cost of chromatography systems and components may limit the growth of the preparative and process chromatography market, as purchasing them may be difficult for small and medium-sized businesses and academic institutions. Furthermore, in order to achieve efficient throughput and productivity, businesses typically require multiple chromatography setups, which adds to the costs.

The cost of keeping the systems running as intended adds to the total cost. Aside from that, businesses must invest in skilled employees that can effectively operate the systems. Market expansion can be stifled by a scarcity of such trained employees.

COVID-19 Analysis

Drug creation and research activities have increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting additional strain on the healthcare industry. Although the pandemic had a detrimental impact on supply chains and workforces at first, the increased demand for innovative treatments has had a favorable influence on the market for preparative and process chromatography.

The pandemic has also encouraged player collaboration and government attempts to support the development of COVID-19 therapies and vaccinations.

The market is likely to expand further as chromatography techniques are being used in medication and vaccine R&D and production. Immunoaffinity Chromatography (IAC), a form of process chromatography, is one example of how vaccines are filtered and purified. As a result, COVID-19 has had a favorable impact on the preparative and process chromatography markets.

Market Segmentation

The market for preparative and process chromatography has been divided into four categories: type, product, chromatography type, and end user.

Process chromatography and preparative chromatography are the two types of chromatography used in the global preparative and process chromatography market.

Chemicals and reagents, columns, systems, and resins make up the global preparative and process chromatography market, which is split by product.

Regional Insights:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the regions in which the preparative and process chromatography market has been split.

The growth of the North American preparative and process chromatography market is fueled by the presence of significant players, increased prevalence of NCDs, and expanding R&D initiatives for innovative therapies. In 2020, the North American region, which includes the United States and Canada, had the greatest market share. This is attributable to factors like a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and significant regional businesses driving growth through new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions. In addition, the rising prevalence of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in the region is driving demand for more effective therapeutics, which will help the preparative and process chromatography market grow.

During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the greatest CAGR. Improving healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased R&D spending are expected to propel regional market expansion. This is due to variables such as the presence of growing economies and the improvement of healthcare infrastructure, which make chromatographic methods more viable and accessible. Furthermore, the region's expanding R&D expenditure adds to the picture. According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), China is predicted to surpass the United States as the global leader in R&D investment in March 2021. Furthermore, significant companies are increasing their activities in this region, resulting in even more market growth.

