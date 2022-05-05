RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Commercial Update

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a commercial update on Thursday, May 12, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open.
Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Mike DePetris, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:
|Date
|Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Time
|8:30 a.m. ET
|Toll free (U.S.)
|866-342-8591
|International
|203-518-9713
|Conference ID
|RVLPQ122
|Webcast (live and replay)
|www.rvlpharma.com under the “Investors & News” section
About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas. The Company is currently commercializing UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%.
