Oxurion to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – MAY 5, 2022 – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, announced today that Tom Graney, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two conferences in May.

Bio€quity Europe 2022

May 16 – 18, 2022

Hotel Meliá Milano, Milan, Italy

Tom Graney, CEO, and Michael Dillen, Chief Business Officer, will be available for meetings

Clinical Trials at the Summit

May 21, 2022

Hyatt Regency, Lake Tahoe, NV

Tom Graney, CEO, will speak on a panel, “Challenges of Bringing Novel Treatments to Market,” at 6:30pm ET on May 21



About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better improve and preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (ME-RVO). Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients as well as wet AMD and potentially ME-RVO. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.



