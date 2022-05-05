BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Nasdaq – SIMO), Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE – BKI), GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – GTYH), PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE - PSB)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Nasdaq – SIMO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Silicon Motion will be acquired by MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq - MXL). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each American Depositary Share (“ADS”) of Silicon Motion, which represents four ordinary shares of Silicon Motion, will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock, for total per ADS consideration of $114.34 (based on MaxLinear’s May 4, 2022 closing price). The investigation concerns whether the Silicon Motion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether MaxLinear is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/silicon-motion-technology-corporation-nasdaq-simo/

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE – BKI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Black Knight will be acquired by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE - ICE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Black Night shareholders will receive $85.00 for each share of Black Knight common stock owned in a mix of cash (80%) and stock (20%), subject to proration. The transaction is valued at approximately $13.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Black Knight Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether ICE is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/black-knight-inc-nyse-bki/

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – GTYH)

Under the terms of the agreement, GTY will be acquired by GI Partners (“GI”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GTY shareholders will receive $6.30 per share for each share of GTY stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the GTY Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether GI is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/gty-technology-holdings-inc-nasdaq-gtyh/.

PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE - PSB)

Under the terms of the agreement, PSB will be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate (“Blackstone”). PSB stockholders will receive $187.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether the PSB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Blackstone is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ps-business-parks-inc-nyse-psb/.

