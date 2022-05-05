Dr. Ellen Turner’s Dallas Dermatology Office Has Moved to a New Location

DALLAS, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of this past February, the Dallas-based office of dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner officially moved to a new, convenient location at 4420 W Lovers Lane, near to many exceptional dining and shopping establishments in the area. Dr. Turner and her dermatology-focused team offer a complete range of skin care services in Dallas, including general dermatology services—such as diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer, as well as many other common dermatologic conditions such as eczema, acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.



The team also provides cosmetic dermatology treatments including injectables, laser and light-based treatments, non-surgical fat reduction, skin tightening treatments, skin rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, and more. Dr. Turner and the rest of the staff are committed to providing the highest level of comprehensive, personalized care for each patient.

Their new, ultramodern dermatology office is just minutes away from Dallas Love Field on the iconic West Lovers Lane. It’s situated directly across from the famous Celebration, a Southern-style, farm-to-table restaurant beloved by locals and visitors alike. Lovers Lane, which is considered to be one of the most romantic spots in all of Dallas, is rumored to have been named in the 1960s due to being the preferred secret meeting place of enamored couples of the time. Today, the area is now better known for the many high-quality shopping and lifestyle experiences it offers.

The Dermatology Office is also within walking distance of other top-tier restaurants—including Drake’s, Jose, and Mesero’s—along with first-class retail shopping in Inwood Village outdoor shopping center, which offers a fully personalized, unique shopping experience. Luxury shopping plaza Highland Park Village, with retailers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, DVF, Hermes, Scoop NYC, Tory Burch, and VINCE, along with the West Village in uptown Dallas, are just a short distance away.

The dermatology office’s new, spacious building has been designed with classic Santa Barbara-style architecture, a refined style strongly influenced by Mediterranean and Spanish revival architecture.

For more recommendations for things to do in the city or advice on general and cosmetic skin care in Dallas, contact the Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner. Call 214-373-7546 or submit a contact form to get in touch with the team today.



