Glenbow Reimagined Campaign receives support from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

CALGARY, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing fundraising efforts, Glenbow has received a significant joint investment in the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign from the Government of Canada and Government of Alberta through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.



The Government of Canada has invested $40 million in Glenbow’s transformation through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure funding stream of the program. The Government of Alberta has invested $40 million. Glenbow is one of 18 infrastructure projects in Alberta to receive funding under this stream.

This investment supports the renovation of Glenbow and its building, the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture, which will see the museum advance new models of sustainability. This includes replacing obsolete systems to yield annual energy use savings by 38 per cent and a reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 41 per cent. Glenbow is also executing an impact portfolio lens across its investments, going beyond environmental, social and governance criteria to directly support resources for artists, Indigenous communities, mental health and climate change, right here at home.

“Glenbow Reimagined is reframing our community’s relationship to arts and culture by rethinking our approach to sustainability and accessibility,” said Nicholas R. Bell, President & CEO, Glenbow. “Thanks to the support of the Government of Canada and Government of Alberta, we can further our ambitions to create a world-class museum that will elevate our city on the global stage. We are also grateful to The City of Calgary, the Shaw Family Foundation and our private partners for their critical support of this transformation.”

“Our government is proud to work with our provincial and municipal partners to fund this landmark investment in one of Alberta’s premier cultural destinations,” said Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Calgarians and visitors alike will soon be able to enjoy a revitalized, eco-friendly Glenbow Museum that will be even better equipped to showcase Alberta’s rich diversity and cultural history.”

“The Glenbow is a jewel in Alberta’s cultural crown,” said Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta. “We have an obligation to ensure the preservation of the Glenbow’s world-class collection of art and artifacts, and ensure that it is accessible to Albertans and visitors for generations to come. These historic taxpayer investments will create good-paying construction jobs and a world-class museum for Albertans to enjoy, while improving our tourism experience for visitors.”

“By coming together to fund the incredible Glenbow Museum revitalization project we are building communities, boosting economies, and creating jobs,” said Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure. “The Glenbow has been an important Calgary institution for decades and this project will ensure future generations of Albertans can access our shared history.”

“As one of the crowning cultural institutions in this province, the Glenbow helps share Alberta’s story with the world,” said Ron Orr, Minister of Culture and Status of Women. “Investing in the museum’s revitalization project is an investment in the future of Alberta as an economic and cultural powerhouse on the national and global stage.”

“Museums and other cultural facilities are at the heart of communities where people want to live, work and raise their families,” said George Chahal, MP for Calgary Skyview. “Federal funding for the renovation of the Glenbow will ensure that residents and visitors have access to this historic museum in Calgary for many years to come.”

“Over the past two years, we desperately missed the artists, storytellers and historians who nourish our souls. Today, we come together to invest in important arts and cultural experiences that positively contribute to our collective wellbeing,” said Jyoti Gondek, Mayor, City of Calgary. “Thank you to all the partners involved - the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta, the JR Shaw family and the Glenbow-Alberta Institute for joining The City in this important project. This investment will transform the Glenbow into one of the leading art museums in Canada, enriching the lives of generations to come and bringing renewed energy to Calgary's downtown."

The Glenbow Reimagined Campaign is working to raise $175 million for a vibrant, sustainable and radically accessible museum in the heart of Calgary’s downtown. The Campaign has raised $152 million to date, including a $25 million investment from The City of Calgary, as well as a $35 million gift from the Shaw Family Foundation which will fund the JR Shaw Free Admission Endowment and the JR Shaw Institute for Canadian Art. The balance of funding is being raised by Glenbow from donors across Canada.

To learn how you can support the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign, please visit www.glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive and gallery, Glenbow Museum cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical objects – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum’s nearly 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary. Glenbow is committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture, with a mission to activate art, objects, and ideas so everyone who experiences Glenbow leaves with something to share.

