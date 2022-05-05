Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Pune, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodegradable packaging protects goods from natural degradation. Bioplastics conserve resources by keeping food safe, withstanding high temperatures, and maintaining their shape over time. Biodegradable plastic packaging has the same properties as traditional plastic packaging but is more environmentally friendly. Biodegradable plastic is made from all-natural plant-based raw materials, allowing for a natural breakdown process in which bacteria and fungi in the environment metabolize the polymers. This helps break down a biodegradable plastic structure. Biodegradable packaging made from natural ingredients like starch, cellulose, protein, and vegetable oil is a promising alternative to plastic packaging. Many retailers have started using recycled paper and biodegradable plastic bags for packaging in response to government regulations.

"The global market for biodegradable plastic packaging is expected to grow at a 20.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2030, reaching a value of approximately USD 14.1 billion in 2030."







Biodegradable polymers derived from these sources can be used to contribute to the preservation of a healthy environment. Traditional plastics for packaging are hazardous, non-biodegradable, and contribute to global warming, water and air pollution, and other environmental issues. The expansion of emerging economies and the increasing demand for biodegradable plastics from end-use industries are expected to open up new markets for biodegradable plastics manufacturers. More food and beverage manufacturers are using biodegradable plastics to address environmental and economic concerns. As government regulations regarding pollution become more strict, industries are turning to biodegradable plastics in their packaging. However, high costs keep the biodegradable plastic packaging market from expanding faster than its traditional counterpart. Growing government initiatives are assisting the biodegradable plastic packaging market's growth.

Key Players

Prominent vendors in the biodegradable plastic packaging market are Tetra Pak International SA, Plastic Suppliers Inc., Kruger Inc., Amcor PLC, Mondi PLC, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC , DS Smith PLC, Klabin SA, Rengo Co. Ltd, WestRock Company, Stora Enso, Stora Enso, Bemis Company Inc. and Rengo Co. Ltd

Vendor Assessment

Technology Assessment

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market report

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the potential of the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market?

Who are the prominent players in Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

