Icelandic English

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: ISK 3,342 million profit after tax in Q1 2022.

Attached is an announcement relating to the financial accounts and investor presentation of SKEL for the first quarter of 2022.

A presentation of the Company’s financial accounts will be held on 6 May at 08:30 at Borgartún 26, 8th floor, where Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson, Chairman of Board, will present the accounts and Company operations.

For further information, please contact Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson, fjarfestar@skel.is.

www.skel.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skel-hf/

Attachments