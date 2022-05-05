Fresh Farms E-Liquid Announces Upcoming PMTA Submission of Their Best-Selling Non-Tobacco Nicotine Products

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Farms E-Liquid, a global leader in both the vapor and hemp industries, confirmed their plans to submit a Premarket Tobacco Application for the non-tobacco nicotine portion of their portfolio. Fresh Farms E-Liquid produces several industry-leading vapor product lines, including FRUITIA, FRUITIA x Esco Bars, JÜS and Fresh Farms E-Liquid. Non-tobacco nicotine (NTN) is nicotine that is derived from non-tobacco sources.



Until recently, FDA regulations required only products produced from tobacco-derived nicotine products to file a Premarket Tobacco Application (PMTA). However, legislation enacted on March 15 of this year broadened the scope of FDA regulatory oversight to include NTN products. The legislation, H.R. 2471 – the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022, signed into law by President Biden, gives manufacturers until May 14, 2022 to file a PMTA for all NTN products they intend to manufacture and market.

Fresh Farms E-Liquid has engaged with renowned law firm Keller and Heckman, LLP to ensure that their submission is as robust as possible. “We remain committed to being the best company in our industry, and we have the best partners in the space. We are grateful to continue working with such knowledgeable and respected representation in our PMTA submission process,” Fresh Farms E-Liquid Co-Founder and CEO Anthony Devincentis stated. “Given the compressed timeline we received from the FDA, it is critical that our efforts be concerted, precise, and executed at the very highest level in an extremely short amount of time. We fully intend to not only meet, but exceed the requirements asked of us by all regulatory bodies, including the FDA. We will continue to be an example of professionalism and compliance for other companies within our industry to follow.”

Fresh Farms E-Liquid plans to submit a comprehensive PMTA prior to the May 14th deadline. They expect their numerous submissions to pass the first round of evaluation, which will allow them to move into substantive scientific review with the FDA. Leading the project internally is Patrick Taylor, CMO, who added, “Fresh Farms E-Liquid continues to set the standard in the vapor industry. We make the highest quality products available for adult consumers across the globe. From our ‘Say No2Minors’ Campaign ( www.FreshFarmsEliquid.com/pages/no2minors ) that we rolled out nationwide, to the thousands of COVID Kits we distributed to our retail store owners, we are determined to invest in shaping the future of our industry. We are not against regulation. We will continue to comply with local, state and federal laws and participate in a forward-thinking, responsible marketplace. We invest in people, products and progress. That philosophy is at the foundation of everything we do.”

At the heart of the PMTA process is an evaluation of overall public health ramifications of products on the market that represent an alternative to traditional, combustible tobacco products. Manufacturers, distributors, importers and retailers of tobacco products containing non-tobacco nicotine (NTN) who do not file a PMTA will not be permitted to remain on the market.



About Fresh Farms E-Liquid LLC

Born out of a desire to make premium products available to every person looking for alternatives to traditional tobacco, Fresh Farms leads by example. Based in sunny Southern California, their portfolio of premium vapor brands includes FRUITIA, FRUITIA x Esco Bars, JUS and Fresh Farms E-Liquid, along with a wide array of innovative hemp products. Products available in all 50 states and around the world. Life is an adventure. Enjoy the journey. More information at www.freshfarmseliquid.com.

