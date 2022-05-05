Metro Detroit CARite Dealerships Donate $300K to Cornerstone Schools

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARite Corporate, LLC., through its philanthropic organization, Car Dealers Care National Foundation, announced a $300,000 donation to the Cornerstone Schools Foundation by its Metro Detroit dealerships.

Cornerstone Schools is a tuition-free charter school system that operates five campuses in Detroit and Redford, Michigan. Its focus is to prepare students to live a Complete Life through an excellent education, a foundation of strong character, meaningful relationships, and real-world experiences.

The funds from the charitable foundation will be used to hire additional teaching staff.

"We could not be more excited to support the youth in the Metro Detroit area," said Jeff Bartlett, CEO, CARite. "Now more than ever, schools need support. Cornerstone Schools provide a vital service to help address the growing inequities in the education system."

About CARite

Founded in 2011, CARite is a growing network of car dealerships committed to helping people buy a better pre-owned vehicle, regardless of their credit history. With a wide selection of vehicles, haggle-free pricing, virtual retailing, and multiple financing options available at each location, customers can shop with true peace of mind. In addition to operating Company-owned stores, CARite also offers select independently owned dealerships the opportunity to partner with them under the CARite brand. For more information, visit CARite.com.

