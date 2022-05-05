Industrial Nanotech Welcomes Back Pemex

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Industrial Nanotech Inc, (OTC Pink Sheets: INTK), a global nanoscience solutions and product development leader, announces today that the Company received a request for a specification for a tank project from an existing customer, Pemex. The total number of gallons is 3,600 and the retail price for that product volume is $622,800 before standard volume discounts. The requested documents were submitted yesterday.

Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech Inc., explains: “Pemex has used our products successfully before so we expect the relationship to be successful yet again. One of the prior Pemex projects used our High Heat product on large valves on one of their offshore drilling platforms and is featured in our Oil & Gas product literature.”

View document here: https://syneffex.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Syneffex_Sustainable_Oil_and_Gas_Solutions.pdf

“When we worked with Pemex previously, it was through our Exclusive Distributor in the region. When that company closed, we lost our contacts. Pemex is now an in-house Enterprise Account and will be managed by our sales and operations team,” Burchill concluded.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise/update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

