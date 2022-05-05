Media Advisory: KingSett CEO Jon Love and Special Guests Rappel from Roof of 700 University Ave to Open MS Million Dollar Tower Challenge

Monday, May 9, 2022 – 8:30am ET

700 University Avenue (SW corner of University and College St.), Toronto, ON

Live broadcast and photo opportunity from base of rappel; option for media to rappel with advance notice

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada will host interested media for the opening of the MS Million Dollar Tower Challenge, a breathtaking new event that has raised over $4.3 million for critical multiple sclerosis (MS) research initiatives in Canada, on Monday, May 9 at 8:30am ET.

The opening of the three-day event will see KingSett Capital CEO Jon Love and guests be the first to rappel off the roof of 700 University Avenue. Media will have the opportunity to interview Mr. Love and Mr. Ben Davis, Senior Vice, President, Mission at the MS Society of Canada after the rappel. For media interested in joining the rappel off the roof of the building that morning, please contact Faisal Ikram or Albert Gunnison in advance via the contact information listed below.

About the MS Million Dollar Tower Challenge

To donate to the MS Million Dollar Tower Challenge and support the participants as they take the leap for MS on May 9 to 11, please visit: www.mstowerchallenge.ca. Funds raised by the Tower Challenge will contribute to the MS Acts of Greatness campaign, a bold vision to raise $75 million, accelerate the pace of MS breakthroughs in Canada and empower people living with MS to live their best lives. The event will see over 150 participants across over 30 teams take the leap for MS.

About KingSett Capital

KingSett Capital is Canada's leading private equity real estate investment firm. Founded in 2002, KingSett has raised $13.4 billion of equity for its Growth, Income, Urban, Mortgage and Affordable Housing strategies, executing over $50 billion in transactions life to date. Currently, KingSett has $17 billion of assets under management in a $19 billion portfolio. KingSett continues to seek further opportunities to invest in a wide range of real estate properties, developments, joint ventures and mortgage lending.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram or like our page on Facebook.

